Oportun Named One of Bay Area’s Top Workplaces for 2019

FinTech leader continues to be recognized for engaging workplace and mission-driven culture

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun , a mission-driven, technology-powered Community Development Financial Institution that provides inclusive, affordable financial services, today announced it has been named a Top Workplace in 2019 by The Bay Area News Group - Oportun ranked 11th overall for “Mid-Sized Companies.” Oportun has been named a top place to work by regional or national publications in each of the last five years.



/EIN News/ -- “We are honored to be recognized as a company that creates a fulfilling, rewarding workplace where team members can grow both personally and professionally,” said Oportun CEO Raul Vazquez. “Our company shares a sense of mission, purpose and community that is reflected in this award and that inspires us to continue making a difference in the lives of others.”

The Bay Area Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC. This survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

“Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “It’s an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage.”

Oportun uses advanced data analytics and technology to lend money to individuals who don’t have a credit score or are mis-scored because they have limited credit history and who other lenders consider “unscoreable.” Since 2006, Oportun has lent over $6.8 billion through over 3.1 million affordable small dollar loans that have saved customers an estimated $1.4 billion in interests and fees, according to a study commissioned by Oportun and conducted by the Financial Health Network, a leading nonprofit authority on consumer financial health. Oportun has helped over 730,000 people who originally came to the company without a FICO® score start establishing credit.

Oportun was named a TIME Magazine 2018 Genius Company Inventing the Future for its work.

About Oportun

Oportun is a mission-driven, technology-powered provider of inclusive, affordable financial services and a certified Community Development Financial Institution. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers online, over the phone, and in-person in English and Spanish in the following 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin. For more information on Oportun, please visit oportun.com.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 57,000 organizations representing well over 19 million employees in the United States.

