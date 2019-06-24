Kratos High Performance Unmanned Aerial Jet Target Drone Systems Headline War Games Exercise with Swedish FMV and German Navy

SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that its Unmanned Systems Division successfully completed Swedish Defence Materiel Administration’s (FMV) missile firing exercise with the German Navy. The exercises, hosted by FMV, utilized the Kratos MQM-178 Firejet and BQM-167i aerial target aircraft and support services.



During this live-fire exercise in the open water outside of Härnösand, Sweden, 19 Kratos target flights were completed in both high and low altitude patterns allowing the German Navy to run attack scenarios to test multiple weapon systems. Several missions were operated in dual flight configuration, having two target drones flying in patterns and formations to simulate certain ship-defeating threats.

Kratos Unmanned Systems is an industry innovator and leading provider of affordable, high performance jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems for tactical missions and target applications.

Steve Fendley, Unmanned Systems Division President of Kratos, said, “We’re honored and excited to be a key part of this important exercise with our allied warfighters around the world. The outstanding multi-year relationship we continue to share with our valued customer and partner, the Swedish FMV, is key to our opportunity and success in both preparation and conduct of critical large-scale missions.”

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 30, 2018, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Yolanda White

858-812-7302 Direct

Investor Information:

877-934-4687

investor@kratosdefense.com

