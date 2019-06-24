MobileSmith Announces Major Customer Wins and Product Enhancements

Achievements highlight six months of record-breaking growth for healthcare’s digital health and mobile development leader

RALEIGH, N.C., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobileSmith Health (OTCBB: MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector that is reshaping traditional healthcare, today announced important customer application launches and acquisitions for the first half of 2019, signaling the company’s continued strategic growth and development in the mobile health space.



Tift Regional Medical Center released an update to their app – Tift Regional Medical Center. This update includes MobileSmith Health’s first turn-by-turn directions integration with Eyedog indoor navigation.



TriHealth launched their first app – TriHealth Baby on Board – built on the MobileSmith Health platform based on the Pregnancy Blueprint. The intuitive app helps mothers-to-be keep track of their progress through every stage of pregnancy. The app offers nutrition tips, finding a doctor, maternity classes and more.



Kaweah Delta Medical Center launched a surgery app that provides patients and caregivers with timed notifications, digital trackers and interactive resources about what to expect before, during and after surgery.



Faith Regional Health Services launched a new app which gives patients access to healthcare providers along with helpful tools including Virtual Visit – providing minor medical care from anywhere.

Dover, NH-based Wentworth-Douglass Hospital launched a new pregnancy app.

St. Francis Hospital launched a new pregnancy app – New Beginnings – based on the MobileSmith Health Blueprints.

New customers, Phoebe Putney Health System and Connecticut Children’s Medical Center both implemented MobileSmith Health’s Navigate – a wayfinding app designed to improve the patient experience with a personalized view of care options.

The first half of 2019 also saw the launch of MobileSmith Health’s Perioperative Blueprints 4.0. The expanded app Blueprints include new functionality that tailors the patient experience both pre- and post-op with the introduction of “Peri.” This enhancement offers AI-based interactions that elevate patient literacy with conversational interfaces, video and images. EMR integration and new adherence tracking dashboards allow providers to readily assess risk factors for complications, cancellations or readmissions.

“In addition to these customer wins and product enhancements, we’ve also realigned our apps along two main care pathways— Navigate and Encounter ,” said Randy Tomlin, MobileSmith CEO and chairman of the board. “Navigate is a wayfinding app designed to improve the patient experience with a personalized view of care options, while Encounter offers instructions pre- and post-procedure that are customized based on the service and the provider. We’re confident these new app advancements will help contribute to another year of record-breaking growth for our company.”

MobileSmith Health (OTCBB: MOST) is changing healthcare one app at a time by targeting the glaring inefficiencies in the American healthcare delivery model. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., MobileSmith Health provides turnkey mobile applications that improve health outcomes, patient satisfaction and adherence for the new generation of digital health consumers. More than 60 healthcare systems and organizations are partnering with MobileSmith Health to deliver a new healthcare experience and embrace the impact of technology as a change agent. For more information, visit www.mobilesmith.com and connect with us at @TheMobileSmith , on Facebook and LinkedIn .

