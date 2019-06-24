Sanan IC Expands Wafer Foundry Portfolio for Power Electronics with 150mm GaN-on-Silicon Process

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANAN INTEGRATED CIRCUIT CO., LTD. (Sanan IC), a pure-play wafer foundry with its advanced compound semiconductor technology platform, today announced the commercial release of its 150mm gallium nitride (GaN) on silicon wafer foundry services intended for the latest high voltage AC/DC and DC/AC power electronics applications in the global market. Sanan IC’s new G06P111 is a 650V enhanced-mode high-electron-mobility transistor (E-HEMT) GaN process which adds to the company’s power electronics wafer foundry portfolio of wide bandgap (WBG) compound semiconductors that includes 100mm and 150mm silicon carbide (SiC) for high voltage Schottky Barrier Diodes (SBD). Leveraging years of high volume GaN manufacturing experience by Sanan Optoelectronics Inc., its parent company, for the LED market, Sanan IC is able to complement its foundry services with in-house MOCVD growth capabilities of high voltage, low leakage GaN-on-silicon epitaxial wafers with high uniformity.



“The launch of our 650V GaN E-HEMT process technology exemplifies our commitment to advanced compound semiconductor manufacturing for serving the global market”, said Jasson Chen, Assistant General Manager of Sanan IC. “We view GaN-on-silicon as a complimentary technology to silicon carbide as key wide bandgap semiconductors of choice for today’s high voltage, high power electronics industry. Component suppliers and system designers are migrating to wide bandgap semiconductors over traditional silicon for enhanced performance, efficiency, and reliability in high power analog designs. Sanan IC is well positioned for success in serving this high growth, large-scale power electronics market”.

The company’s G06P11 GaN-on-silicon process, having passed the JEDEC standard for process reliability qualification, offers device structures for 650V E-mode FETs which support a drain-to-source on-state resistance RDS(on) range from 50mΩ to 400mΩ. Engineered for low leakage, low gate charge, high current density, and low dynamic specific on resistance (Rsp), it enables ultra-fast switching compact designs for high temperature operation. Following later this year would be the launch of a 200V GaN E-HEMT process as well as a second generation SiC SBD process with a merged PiN Schottky (MPS) diode structure.

GaN-on-silicon as a process technology is ideal for the latest wave of consumer and server applications such as power adapters, USB-PD (power delivery), portable chargers, and power factor correction (PFC) for AC/DC uninterrupted power supplies (UPS). The technology is also getting traction in other markets such as EV/HEV (hybrid/electric vehicles), LiDAR, and wireless charging. According to Yole Développement (Yole), a leading technology market research firm, part of Yole Group of Companies, the GaN power device market is forecasted to have a value over $423M by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 93% from 2017 to 20231. Sanan IC is dedicated to serving this emerging technology for these multiple market segments in the power electronics industry.

1This bull case scenario has been developed by Yole Développement (Yole) within a report, entitled “Power GaN 2018: Epitaxial, Devices, Applications, and Technology Trends report, December 2018”.

Sanan Integrated Circuit Co., Ltd. (Sanan IC) is China’s first 6-inch compound semiconductor wafer foundry, serving the microelectronics and photonics markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2014, and is based in Xiamen City in the Fujian Province of China, operating as a subsidiary of Sanan Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. (SSE: 600703). The company develops and provides GaAs, GaN, SiC, and InP foundry services with its state-of-the-art III-V compound semiconductor fabrication facilities. Certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard, ISO14001 environmental management standard, and IATF 16949:2016 Automotive Quality Management System (QMS) standard, Sanan IC empowers the global community of RF, millimeter wave, filter, power electronics, and optical communications markets with its advanced process technology platform. Sanan IC is Dedicated to Drive Compound Semiconductor Innovation. www.sanan-ic.com/en.

