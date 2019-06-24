Global Amyloidosis Market Report 2013-2027: There Have Been Only 7 Licensing & Asset Acquisition Deals Involving Amyloidosis Drugs During 2013-2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Spotlight to 2027: Amyloidosis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Market Spotlight report covers the amyloidosis market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, recent events and analyst opinion, key upcoming events, probability of success, patent information, a 10-year disease incidence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals.



Key Takeaways

The author estimates that in 2017, there were approximately 90,500 incident cases of amyloidosis worldwide, with the highest proportion being the primary (amyloid light-chain; AL) amyloidosis type.

Among incident multiple myeloma cases, the author estimates there were approximately 19,300 cases of AL amyloidosis worldwide in 2017.

Pfizer's Vyndaqel was the first therapy to gain approval in the EU for hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. The drug is not approved in the US, where it received a complete response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2012. Alnylam's Onpattro and Akcea's Tegsedi are FDA-approved treatments in the US for hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults. All of these drugs are designed to block the production of TTR protein.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for amyloidosis are in Phase I. Therapies in development for amyloidosis focus on targets such as transthyretin, amyloid-light chain, cluster of differentiation 38, proteasome, serum amyloid P component, alpha-synuclein, amyloid beta/amyloid plaques, tau proteins, and catechol-Omethyltransferase. These therapies are administered via the intravenous, oral, and subcutaneous routes.

High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the amyloidosis space comprise topline Phase II trial results for dezamizumab and GSK2315698A.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I metabolic-other asset is 7.2%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 66.7%. Drugs, on average, take 9.3 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 8.9 years in the overall metabolic space.

There have been only seven licensing and asset acquisition deals involving amyloidosis drugs during 2013-18. The largest deal was the $1,740m agreement in 2018 between Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Akcea Therapeutics, pursuant to which Akcea was granted an exclusive worldwide license to Ionis's inotersen and AKCEA-TTR-LRx (formerly IONIS-TTR-LRx).

The clinical trials distribution across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for amyloidosis have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 81% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 19% in Phase III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of amyloidosis clinical trials globally, while the UK leads the major EU markets. - GlaxoSmithKline has the highest number of completed clinical trials for amyloidosis, with four trials.

GlaxoSmithKline leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for amyloidosis, followed by Pfizer.

