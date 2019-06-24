Market Spotlight to 2027: Hodgkin's Lymphoma - There Have Been 41 Licensing & Asset Acquisition Deals Involving Hodgkin's Lymphoma Drugs During 2013-2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Spotlight: Hodgkin's Lymphoma" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Market Spotlight report covers the Hodgkin's Lymphoma market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, key upcoming and regulatory events, recent events and analyst opinion, patent information, a 10-year disease incidence forecast, probability of success, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.



Key Takeaways

The author estimates that in 2016, there were 70,700 incident cases of Hodgkin's lymphoma worldwide, and expects that number to increase to 77,400 incident cases by 2025.

Incidence rates are slightly higher in males compared to females. The approved drugs in the Hodgkin's lymphoma space target antibody-drug conjugate, cluster of differentiation 30/tumor necrosis factor receptor superfamily member 8, microtubules, deoxyribonucleic acid, the immune system, and programmed death-1 receptor/programmed death ligands. The majority of approved drugs are administered via the intravenous route.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for Hodgkin's lymphoma are in Phase II, with no drugs in Phase III.

Therapies in the pipeline for Hodgkin's lymphoma focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of the pipeline drugs in development are administered via the oral and intravenous routes, with only one product being tested in an intratumoral formulation.

High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the Hodgkin's lymphoma space comprise topline Phase IIa trial results for AFM13, and a supplemental CHMP opinion for Adcetris.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I hematologic asset is 10.9%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 57.6%. Drugs, on average, take 8.7 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.2 years in the overall oncology space.

There have been 41 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving Hodgkin's lymphoma drugs during 2013-18. The largest deal was the $1,410m exclusive licensing agreement in August 2017 between Dermira and Roche/Genentech for the development and commercialization of lebrikizumab.

The clinical trials distribution across Phase I-IV indicates that the vast majority of trials for Hodgkin's lymphoma have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 94% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 6% in Phase III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of Hodgkin's lymphoma clinical trials globally. France leads the major EU markets, while China has the top spot in Asia.

Clinical trial activity in the Hodgkin's lymphoma space is dominated by completed trials. Takeda has the highest number of completed clinical trials for Hodgkin's lymphoma, with 46 trials.

Takeda leads industry sponsors with by far the highest number of clinical trials for Hodgkin's lymphoma, followed by Merck & Co.

Key Topics Covered



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



DISEASE BACKGROUND

Subtypes



TREATMENT

Chemotherapy

Radiation therapy

Immunotherapy

Stem cell transplantation (SCT)



EPIDEMIOLOGY



MARKETED DRUGS

Approvals by country



PIPELINE DRUGS



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

Adcetris for Hodgkin's Lymphoma (June 26, 2017)



KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

China Roundup: Innovent I/O Setback, Adagene, Hua Bag Millions, WuXi Relisting

Seattle Genetics Says Adcetris Sets New Standard In Frontline Lymphoma

Seattle Genetics Looking To Improve, Replace Standards Of Care

Blood Cancer Sector More Competitive After Keytruda Approval



PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS



PARENT PATENTS



REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Trials by status

Trials by phase



BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information



APPENDIX



LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1: Trends in incident cases of Hodgkin's lymphoma, 2017-26

Figure 2: Overview of pipeline drugs for Hodgkin's lymphoma in the US

Figure 3: Pipeline drugs for Hodgkin's lymphoma, by company

Figure 4: Pipeline drugs for Hodgkin's lymphoma, by drug type

Figure 5: Pipeline drugs for Hodgkin's lymphoma, by classification

Figure 6: Adcetris for Hodgkin's Lymphoma (June 26, 2017): Phase III - ECHELON-1

Figure 7: Key upcoming events in Hodgkin's lymphoma

Figure 8: Probability of success in the Hodgkin's lymphoma pipeline

Figure 9: Licensing and asset acquisition deals in Hodgkin's lymphoma, 2013-18

Figure 10: Parent patents in Hodgkin's lymphoma

Figure 11: Clinical trials in Hodgkin's lymphoma

Figure 12: Top 10 drugs for clinical trials in Hodgkin's lymphoma

Figure 13: Top 10 companies for clinical trials in Hodgkin's lymphoma

Figure 14: Trial locations in Hodgkin's lymphoma

Figure 15: Hodgkin's lymphoma trials status

Figure 16: Hodgkin's lymphoma trials sponsors, by phase



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Incident cases of Hodgkin's lymphoma, 2017-26

Table 2: Five-Year prevalent cases of Hodgkin's Lymphoma, 2017-26

Table 3: Marketed drugs for Hodgkin's lymphoma

Table 4: Approvals by country for Hodgkin's lymphoma

Table 5: Pipeline drugs for Hodgkin's lymphoma in the US

Table 6: Adcetris for Hodgkin's Lymphoma (June 26, 2017)

Table 7: Historical global sales, by drug ($m), 2013-17

Table 8: Forecasted global sales, by drug ($m), 2018-22



