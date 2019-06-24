Black Tusk Resources Inc. to Begin Diamond Drilling on the Golden Valley Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Tusk Resources Inc. (“Black Tusk” or the “Company’’) (CSE: TUSK, OTC: BTKRF, Frankfurt: ONB) is pleased to announce that it is scheduled to begin diamond drilling on July 18, 2019, on the company’s Golden Valley Project. All permits are in place and construction of access and drill pads will be completed shortly before the drill start-up.



The projected drill plan includes up to 3,000 metres of drilling over two stages. Stage 1 is designed to explore and sample gold-bearing structures that were intercepted by previous exploration of the property as documented in government assessment reports (see News Release dated June 10, 2019). Stage 1 will comprise up to 1500 metres of drilling over an estimated 10 drill sites spread over the target areas.

Stage 2 is planned to follow-up on results of the Stage 1 drilling, and is scheduled to begin after all of the samples have been analyzed and the data has been synthesized and interpreted. Stage 2 drilling will expand upon significant results obtained from Stage 1.

Diamond drilling has been contracted to Forage Roby Drilling (the “Contractor”) of Val d’Or, Quebec.

‘’We are extremely pleased with the progress on the Golden Valley Project and look forward to commencing diamond drilling this summer on our primary targets,’’ said Richard Penn, CEO of Black Tusk Resources.

The Golden Valley Project is located 26 kilometres south of the Hecla Mining Corp’s Casa Berardi Gold Mine and lies within the Abitibi Greenstone belt that is host to many world class mineral deposits.

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk Resources is a Canadian exploration company developing gold-focused projects in world class mineral regions, British Columbia’s Slocan Mining Division and Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company’s limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company’s Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

