Global Tumor Lysis Syndrome (TLS) Market 2018: The Number of Incident Cases is Forecasted to Increase to 13,400 by 2025

This Market Spotlight report covers the Tumor Lysis Syndrome (TLS) market, comprising key marketed drugs, clinical trials, patent information, and a 10-year disease incidence forecast, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.



Key Takeaways

The author estimates that in 2016, there were approximately 12,300 incident cases of tumor lysis syndrome (TLS) worldwide among individuals with high-risk malignancies (acute myeloid leukemia, acute lymphocytic leukemia, and Burkitt's lymphoma).

The number of incident cases is forecasted to increase to 13,400 by 2025. The marketed drugs for TLS comprise the xanthine oxidase inhibitors Aloprim (allopurinol) and Uloric (febuxostat), and a recombinant urate-oxidase enzyme, Elitek (rasburicase). These therapies are administered via the intravenous and oral routes.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I hematologic asset is 10.9%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 57.6%. Drugs, on average, take 8.7 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.2 years in the overall oncology space.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for TLS have been in the late phases of development, with around 60% in Phase III-IV, and 40% in Phase I-II.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of TLS clinical trials globally. Clinical trial activity in the TLS space is dominated by completed trials. Sanofi has the highest number of completed clinical trials for TLS, with six in total.

Sanofi has carried out the most clinical trials in the TLS space, with Menarini being the only other trial sponsor.

