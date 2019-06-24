Global Epilepsy Market 2018-2035: Forecast, Treatment, Epidemiology, Marketed Drugs, Pipeline
Market Snapshot
- Label expansions will drive uptake of newer brands, sustaining the epilepsy market by countering widespread genericization.
- Levetiracetam, valproate formulations, lamotrigine, and carbamazepine constitute the mainstay of epilepsy treatment.
- Although approximately 70% of epilepsy patients respond to treatment, the number of prevalent cases of active epilepsy remains high.
- UCB will continue to dominate the epilepsy market with key drugs Keppra and Vimpat.
- With positive Phase III data in LGS, Epidiolex is proving to be the therapy of choice for refractory childhood epilepsy.
Key Topics Covered
FORECAST: EPILEPSY
Overview
Executive Summary
Market Overview And Trends
Market Definition And Methodology
Aptiom/Zebinix (Eslicarbazepine)
Banzel/Inovelon (Rufinamide)
Briviact (Brivaracetam)
Epidiolex (Cannabidiol)
Fycompa (Perampanel)
Keppra/Keppra Xr (Levetiracetam)
Lamictal/Lamictal Xr (Lamotrigine)
Lyrica (Pregabalin)
Onfi (Clobazam)
Vimpat (Lacosamide)
Primary Research Methodology
TREATMENT: EPILEPSY
Overview
Executive Summary
Primary Research Methodology
Disease Definition And Diagnosis
Patient Segmentation
Current Treatment Options
Treatment Dynamics
Unmet Needs In Epilepsy
EPIDEMIOLOGY: EPILEPSY
Overview
Disease Background
Methodology
Forecast
Bibliography
Appendix: Additional Sources
MARKETED DRUGS: EPILEPSY
Overview
Executive Summary
Product Overview
Product Profile: Aptiom
Product Profile: Banzel
Product Profile: Briviact
Product Profile: Fycompa
Product Profile: Keppra And Keppra Xr
Product Profile: Lamictal And Lamictal Xr
Product Profile: Lyrica
Product Profile: Onfi
Product Profile: Vimpat
PIPELINE: EPILEPSY
Overview
Executive Summary
Clinical Pipeline Overview
Latest Analyst Opinion
Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources
Product Profile (Late Stage): Epidiolex
Product Profile (Late Stage): Ganaxolone
