Safer Shot Establishes Safer Enterprise Corp., a New Sales and Marketing Subsidiary

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Safer Shot, Inc. (OTC: SAFS), a developer of proprietary security and protection technology targeting the personal security market, today announces the formation of Safer Enterprise Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary.

Safer Enterprise Corp. was created to provide business development and a new sales and marketing channel for the Company, as well as to open the opportunity for establishing and building joint ventures through partnerships and acquisitions. Specifically, for adding new outside products complementary to our existing technology in the personal safety market.

Envisioned is a sales and marketing channel focused on personal safety and home defense, with products non-lethal in design, including Safer Shot’s proprietary products. Further, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Safer Shot, Inc., this new entity will provide flexibility regarding product development and performance incentives for new management, staff, and partners.

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking, and which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in question are based on Safer Shot, Inc’s current expectations and projections about future events, based on information currently available. The forward-looking statements found in this press release may also include statements relating to Safer Shot, Inc.’s anticipated financial performance, business prospects, new developments, strategies, and similar matters. Safer Shot, Inc. provides no assurance regarding the actual outcome of the events contemplated by any forward-looking statements included in this release. Safer Shot, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Safer Shot, Inc. info@safershot.com www.safershot.com www.instagram.com/safershot/

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.