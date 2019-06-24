Global Neuropathic Pain Market 2018-2026: Forecast, Treatment, Epidemiology, Marketed Drugs, Pipeline
Neuropathic pain is defined as pain caused by a lesion or disease of the somatosensory system, resulting in symptoms that include burning, stabbing, shooting, or electric shock-like sensations, which substantially differentiate it from nociceptive pain. Neuropathic pain is not a single disease, but a syndrome caused by an array of different diseases and lesions, with common subtypes such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy, post-herpetic neuralgia, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain.
Market Snapshot
- The opioid class is set to succeed anticonvulsants as market leader, as Lyrica faces generic competition in all markets.
- Treatment of neuropathic pain has remained stagnant over recent years due to lack of innovation within the pain market.
- The burden of neuropathic pain is difficult to estimate, but is likely high across all analyzed countries.
- Lyrica continues to dominate neuropathic pain; however, revenues are set to fall dramatically following patent expiries.
- Donaperminogene seltoplasmid is the only late-stage therapy to target the underlying cause of pain rather than symptoms.
Key Topics Covered
FORECAST: NEUROPATHIC PAIN (Published on 31 May 2018)
Overview
Market Dynamics
Forecast And Future Trends
Market Definition And Methodology
Primary Research Methodology
Bibliography
Product Profile: Cymbalta
Product Profile: Gralise
Product Profile: Lidoderm
Product Profile: Lyrica
Product Profile: Nucynta Er
Product Profile (Late Stage): Cebranopadol
Product Profile (Late Stage): Donaperminogene Seltoplasmid
Product Profile (Late Stage): Mirogabalin
Product Profile (Late Stage): Raxatrigine
TREATMENT: NEUROPATHIC PAIN (Published on 13 March 2018)
Overview
Executive Summary
Primary Research Methodology
Disease Definition And Diagnosis
Patient Segmentation
Current Treatment Options
Prescribing Trends
Unmet Needs In Neuropathic Pain
EPIDEMIOLOGY: NEUROPATHIC PAIN (Published on 23 October 2018)
Overview
Disease Background
Methodology
Forecast
Bibliography
MARKETED DRUGS: NEUROPATHIC PAIN (Published on 31 May 2018)
Overview
Product Overview
Product Profile: Cymbalta
Product Profile: Gralise
Product Profile: Lidoderm
Product Profile: Lyrica
Product Profile: Nucynta Er
PIPELINE: NEUROPATHIC PAIN (Published on 31 May 2018)
Overview
Clinical Pipeline Overview
Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources
Product Profile (Late Stage): Cebranopadol
Product Profile (Late Stage): Donaperminogene Seltoplasmid
Product Profile (Late Stage): Mirogabalin
Product Profile (Late Stage): Raxatrigine
