Beliss Corp. (Treasure Shipwreck & Recovery) Announces World-renowned Underwater Archaeologist Dr. E. Lee Spence as Chairman and Chief Operating Officer

Famous treasure hunter to run all treasure salvage operations

/EIN News/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Treasure Shipwreck & Recovery, Inc. (“TSR”) (currently Beliss Corp.) (OTC: BLIS) is excited to announce that Dr. E. Lee Spence, one of the best-known underwater archaeologists, shipwreck historians and treasure hunters of all time, has agreed to join TSR as the company’s chief operating officer and chairman of the board of directors. Each contract is for a five-year period.



As COO, Spence has committed to oversee and evaluate all treasure site targeting, operations, crew and contractor selection, research and all other matters necessary for the successful conduct of treasure finding and recovery. Spence has supervised and selected dozens of treasure salvage expeditions and brings to TSR a real-life “underwater Indiana Jones.”

Spence is one of history’s greatest treasure hunters, completing explorations to exotic places in the Far East, Europe, Central and South America. He has dived and discovered historical wrecks in the Great Lakes, the Atlantic, the Pacific, Mediterranean and Caribbean, and has been featured on both radio and television.

Finding his first shipwrecks at age 12, Spence’s childhood dreams of discovery became his life. He has spent almost 60 years finding and exploring hundreds of shipwrecks. Spence has been shot at, buried in cave-ins, tangled in fishing nets, pinned under wreckage, run out of air, lost inside a wreck, and bitten by fish while pursuing his quests.

Spence was directly or indirectly responsible for the discovery and recovery of an estimated $1 billion in treasure including playing an important role in the researching and locating of the treasure-rich wrecks of the SS Republic and SS Central America. Those are two of the richest treasure wrecks ever found, collectively yielding hundreds of millions of dollars in gold and silver coins and bullion. In addition to dozens of Civil War shipwrecks, Spence found the wreck of the CSS Hunley, the first submarine in history to sink an enemy ship and considered one of the most important and valuable historical wrecks ever found.

Spence has partnered with TSR to find and recover Spanish, pirate and other treasure wrecks in a series of new expeditions throughout the waters of North America and the Caribbean. Spence holds rights to a number of shipwrecks, which he will work with TSR. Spence is a member of Mensa and has written dozens of books, making him one of the world’s most respected experts on shipwrecks. As chairman, Spence has also agreed to be in charge of finding, through his many connections throughout the world, a third (independent) member for TSR’s board of directors.

Additional biography information is available at www.shipwrecks.com/about-spence .

Connect with Dr. Spence on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/pg/shipwrecktreasure/

About Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery (presently Beliss Corp.)

TSR is a Nevada Corporation based in St. Petersburg, Florida, with various shipwreck area agreements being pursued and entered into for the discovery and recovery of valuable historic shipwrecks in North America and the Caribbean. The Company is also focused on the development of media opportunities along treasure themes. Treasure Shipwreck & Recovery, Inc. is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release and the statements of representatives of Beliss Corp. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, Beliss’s ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Website: www.treasurewreck.com

Craig A. Huffman

EMAIL: Craig@Belisscorp.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

TELEPHONE: (877) 723-5477

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.