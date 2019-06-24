Chronic Heart Failure (CHF): Worldwide Market Forecast Outlook to 2024 - Increased Use of Entresto and a Full Pipeline Will Revitalize the Mature CHF Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Heart Failure Market and Forecast Analysis to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Chronic heart failure (CHF) is a serious medical condition in which the heart is unable to adequately fill with and eject blood. CHF can result from functional abnormalities such as ventricular dysfunction or arrhythmia's, but structural disorders of the heart muscle or valves are also common causes.



While current therapies have helped to improve patient outcomes, CHF still remains a major public health issue and is associated with high mortality rates and a poor prognosis.



Market Snapshot

Increased use of Entresto and a full pipeline will revitalize the mature CHF market.

Novel CHF treatments have yet to alter prescribing practices from traditional ACE inhibitors and beta blockers.

CHF prevalence rises with age, with 55-84 years comprising three-quarters of all diagnosed prevalent cases in adults.

Entresto has overcome initial barriers to uptake and has the potential to change CHF treatment practices.

Despite a full pipeline it is unlikely that any candidates have the potential to significantly change treatment practices.

Key Topics Covered



FORECAST: CHRONIC HEART FAILURE

Overview

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Forecast And Future Trends

Market Definition And Methodology

Primary Research Methodology

Bibliography

Product Profile (Late Stage): C-Cure

Product Profile: Corlanor

Product Profile: Entresto

Product Profile (Late Stage): Farxiga

Product Profile (Late Stage): Jardiance

Product Profile (Late Stage): MPC-150-LM

Product Profile (Late Stage): Xarelto

Product Profile (Late Stage): Omecamtiv Mecarbil

Product Profile (Late Stage): Vericiguat



TREATMENT: CHRONIC HEART FAILURE

Overview

Executive Summary

Primary Research Methodology

Disease Definition And Diagnosis

Patient Segmentation

Current Treatment Options

Prescribing Trends: CHF With Reduced Ejection Fraction

Prescribing Trends: CHF With Preserved Ejection Fraction

Compliance Rates



EPIDEMIOLOGY: CHRONIC HEART FAILURE

Overview

Disease Background

Methodology

Forecast

Bibliography

Appendix: Additional Sources



MARKETED DRUGS: CHRONIC HEART FAILURE

Overview

Executive Summary

Product Overview

Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme Inhibitors

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers

Beta Blockers

Aldosterone Antagonists

Other Drug Classes

Product Profile: Corlanor

Product Profile: Entresto



CHRONIC HEART FAILURE PRICING, REIMBURSEMENT, AND ACCESS

Overview

Executive Summary

Regulatory Labels And Guidelines

Global Access Levers

Evidence And Value

Access To Recently Approved And Pipeline Products

Pricing

US

Canada

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Methodology



PIPELINE: CHRONIC HEART FAILURE

Overview

Executive Summary

Clinical Pipeline Overview

Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources

Product Profile (Late Stage): C-Cure

Product Profile (Late Stage): Farxiga

Product Profile (Late Stage): Jardiance

Product Profile (Late Stage): MPC-150-LM

Product Profile (Late Stage): Xarelto

Product Profile (Late Stage): Omecamtiv Mecarbil

Product Profile (Late Stage): Vericiguat



