Chronic Heart Failure (CHF): Worldwide Market Forecast Outlook to 2024 - Increased Use of Entresto and a Full Pipeline Will Revitalize the Mature CHF Market
Dublin, June 24, 2019 -- The "Chronic Heart Failure Market and Forecast Analysis to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Chronic heart failure (CHF) is a serious medical condition in which the heart is unable to adequately fill with and eject blood. CHF can result from functional abnormalities such as ventricular dysfunction or arrhythmia's, but structural disorders of the heart muscle or valves are also common causes.
While current therapies have helped to improve patient outcomes, CHF still remains a major public health issue and is associated with high mortality rates and a poor prognosis.
Market Snapshot
- Increased use of Entresto and a full pipeline will revitalize the mature CHF market.
- Novel CHF treatments have yet to alter prescribing practices from traditional ACE inhibitors and beta blockers.
- CHF prevalence rises with age, with 55-84 years comprising three-quarters of all diagnosed prevalent cases in adults.
- Entresto has overcome initial barriers to uptake and has the potential to change CHF treatment practices.
- Despite a full pipeline it is unlikely that any candidates have the potential to significantly change treatment practices.
Key Topics Covered
FORECAST: CHRONIC HEART FAILURE
Overview
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Forecast And Future Trends
Market Definition And Methodology
Primary Research Methodology
Bibliography
Product Profile (Late Stage): C-Cure
Product Profile: Corlanor
Product Profile: Entresto
Product Profile (Late Stage): Farxiga
Product Profile (Late Stage): Jardiance
Product Profile (Late Stage): MPC-150-LM
Product Profile (Late Stage): Xarelto
Product Profile (Late Stage): Omecamtiv Mecarbil
Product Profile (Late Stage): Vericiguat
TREATMENT: CHRONIC HEART FAILURE
Overview
Executive Summary
Primary Research Methodology
Disease Definition And Diagnosis
Patient Segmentation
Current Treatment Options
Prescribing Trends: CHF With Reduced Ejection Fraction
Prescribing Trends: CHF With Preserved Ejection Fraction
Compliance Rates
EPIDEMIOLOGY: CHRONIC HEART FAILURE
Overview
Disease Background
Methodology
Forecast
Bibliography
Appendix: Additional Sources
MARKETED DRUGS: CHRONIC HEART FAILURE
Overview
Executive Summary
Product Overview
Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme Inhibitors
Angiotensin Receptor Blockers
Beta Blockers
Aldosterone Antagonists
Other Drug Classes
Product Profile: Corlanor
Product Profile: Entresto
CHRONIC HEART FAILURE PRICING, REIMBURSEMENT, AND ACCESS
Overview
Executive Summary
Regulatory Labels And Guidelines
Global Access Levers
Evidence And Value
Access To Recently Approved And Pipeline Products
Pricing
US
Canada
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
UK
Methodology
PIPELINE: CHRONIC HEART FAILURE
Overview
Executive Summary
Clinical Pipeline Overview
Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources
Product Profile (Late Stage): C-Cure
Product Profile (Late Stage): Farxiga
Product Profile (Late Stage): Jardiance
Product Profile (Late Stage): MPC-150-LM
Product Profile (Late Stage): Xarelto
Product Profile (Late Stage): Omecamtiv Mecarbil
Product Profile (Late Stage): Vericiguat
