Global Market Report on Azilect (Teva/Lundbeck/Takeda) 2019

Azilect: Parkinson's disease

Azilect (Teva/Lundbeck/Takeda) contains the pure R-isomer of rasagiline and acts as a selective irreversible monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI), with up to 10 times more potency than selegiline and without metabolizing into amphetamine derivatives. Azilect prolongs the activity of dopamine in the brain to restore a measure of normal locomotion, gait, and coordination.



Azilect was approved in Europe in February 2005 and in the US in May 2006 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as a monotherapy in early-stage patients and as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa in moderate to advanced disease. In June 2014, the drug was approved in the US as an adjunct to dopamine.



Azilect is marketed by Teva and Lundbeck, with the partnership providing Lundbeck a license spanning Europe and certain Asian countries. Lundbeck transferred sales rights in Europe back to Teva during 2016 upon the availability of the first generics. In Japan, Teva has a separate agreement with Takeda for the drug's commercialization, and it was filed for regulatory approval in June 2017.



Figure 4: Azilect sales for Parkinson's disease across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2016-25



Table 1: Azilect drug profile

Table 2: Azilect pivotal trial data in Parkinson's disease

Table 3: Azilect sales for Parkinson's disease across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2016-25



