Insights Into the World Supercomputers Market: Forecast to 2024 with Cray, HPE, Atos, Dell, Fujitsu, IBM, Lenovo, and NEC Technologies Dominating

The supercomputer market is expected to register a CAGR of about 9.5% during the forecast period 2019-2024.



The increasing use of cloud technology is one of the significant supercomputer market trends. With the growing workload, supercomputing centers are adopting cloud and parallel applications are being run by the cloud as they do not require particular architecture. With rising sophisticated applications in the future, the demand for cloud will consequently increase. Several giant companies are shifting toward partnership and collaboration to provide enormous growth potential.



Key Highlights



CRAY, a major player in the market, is developing vector processing systems that are using better architecture and provide higher efficiency than the present parallel processing machines. Thus, vector processing is expected to again gain prominence and its market share is expected to increase.

Government entities are the highest revenue generating end user. They have major control over the supercomputer market. The major reason for the high growth of commercial industries is the scalability and applications of supercomputers.

However, the high initial setup cost is challenging the growth of the market.

Major Market Trends



Increasing Demand for Higher Processing Power to Drive Market Growth

Development of highly sophisticated models that deal with complex physics, chemistry and environmental issues require higher computing resources to solve the problems associated with them.

The development of such models is needed to solve problems and innovate products and solutions that make lives easier. Supercomputing is the fastest way to solve problems that would otherwise require years. The need for higher processing power increases as the problems get complicated.

According to Cisco, till 2019, IoT devices will generate an estimated 500 zettabytes of data per year and that number is expected to grow exponentially, not linearly, for the years beyond. To handle this amount of data, the only supercomputer can process it and give the desired output in less time.

Therefore, countries across the globe engaging in promoting the use of supercomputers. China is leading with the most number of supercomputers followed by the United States as these countries are heavy into R&D and innovations.

Asia-Pacific to Register a Significant Growth Rate

Due to the rising trend of accessing and processing huge amount of data at faster rates and extending applications in various fields, such as weather forecasting, defense research, and medical applications, many countries across the region are investing in the development of supercomputers.

The major contribution in investment and development in Asia-Pacific is from countries like China, Japan, and India that invest heavily in the technology landscape. Thus, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the major market for supercomputers.

Further, China is constantly striving to develop the most advanced supercomputers in the world, which has led to the development of Tianhe-2A, Sunway TaihuLight, and PAI-Bsystem, among others. Japan and India are also gaining momentum in the supercomputer market with high investments from the respective governments toward supercomputer infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape



The supercomputers market is consolidated due to a few major players holding a greater share of the market. Some of the key players include Cray, HPE, Atos, Dell, FUJITSU Corporation, IBM Corporation, Lenovo, NEC Technologies India, among others.



Recent Developments



May 2019 - Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Cray Inc., a global supercomputer leader, announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which HPE will acquire Cray for YSD 35.00 per share in cash, in a transaction valued at approximately USD 1.3 billion, net of cash.

April 2019 - Atos, one of the global leaders in digital transformation, achieved the Internet of Things (IoT) Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program. By earning the Partner Specialization, Atos has proven their expertise and success in building customer solutions in the Internet of Things (IoT) field using Google Cloud Platform technology.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Higher Processing Power

4.2.2 Growing Investments in Research

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Initial Setup Cost

4.3.2 Large Installation Space

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Vector Processing

5.1.2 Parallel Processing

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Commercial Industries

5.2.2 Government Entities

5.2.3 Research Institutions

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Atos SE

6.1.2 Cray Inc.

6.1.3 Dell Inc.

6.1.4 FUJITSU Corporation

6.1.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

6.1.6 IBM Corporation

6.1.7 Lenovo Inc.

6.1.8 NEC Technologies India Private Limited



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



