Commemoration of the 10-year anniversary of the Women, Youth, Peace and Security Working Group in West Africa and the Sahel

The United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) in partnership with the UN WOMEN Office for West and Central Africa and their partners will celebrate on 24 and 25 June 2019 in Dakar, the10-year anniversary of the Women, Youth, Peace and Security Working Group in West Africa and the Sahel (WYPSWG - WAS).

Established on 29 April 2009 and coordinated by UNOWAS and UN Women, the WYPSWG-WAS is an inclusive and participative platform for experience sharing, analysis and evaluation of the sub-region initiatives and efforts in the promotion and implementation of the UN Security Council Resolutions 1325 (2000) and subsequent ones on Women, Youth, Peace and Security. The WYPSWG-WAS has national representations in seventeen countries of the region in addition to the diaspora.

The Working Group intends to take the opportunity of its 10 years of existence to assess then discuss its achievements and needs in order to take necessary measures for the years to come.

News agencies and media representatives are invited to cover the official ceremony which will see the participation of:

Mrs. Ndèye Saly Diop Dieng , Minister of Women, Family, Gender and children’s protection,

Mrs. Ruby Sandhu-Rojon, Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General for West Africa and the Sahel, and Head of UNOWAS,

Mr. Theo Peters, Ambassador of the Netherlands,

Mrs. Oulimata Sarr, Regional Director of UN WOMEN Office for West and Central Africa

Mrs. Sandra Oulate, Director of the ECOWAS Gender Development Centre

WHERE : King Fahd Palace Hotel, Dakar (Senegal)

WHEN : Tuesday 25 June 2019, 08h30

CONTACTS : Angelita Mendy Diop, UNOWAS, mendya@un.org / Eliane Nyobe, eliane@article19.org



