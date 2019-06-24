The Worldwide Market for Nanowires (2019-2024): Major Players are Cambrios Technologies Corp, ACS Materials, NanoComposix, RAS, and Novarials Corporation

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanowires Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The nanowires market is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 29% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.



The major factors driving the growth of market studied are the emerging applications of nanowires in LEDs, nano-medicines, and consumer electronics; and the increasing investments in R&D to explore new areas of application. On the flipside, lack of reliable methods for assembling circuits serves as one of the stumbling blocks in growth of the studied market.



Key Highlights



Metal nanowires segment dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow during the forecast period, owing to the unique thermal, mechanical, electrical, and catalytic properties of metal which makes it suitable for use in various electronic applications.

The increasing potential uses in electrical & electronics industry is likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe, where the demand for nanowires is majorly driven by the increasing application and demand from industries, such as consumer electronics, solar cells, and other electronic devices.

Major Market Trends



Consumer Electronics Segment to Dominate Market Demand

Nanowires, due to properties, such as high crystallinity, high surface to volume to ratio, and high resistance, are extensively used in consumer electronics.

Metal nanowires are widely used in the manufacturing of consumer electronics. Nanowires find application in displays, sensors, transistors, memory devices, LEDs, conductors, etc.

Besides, nanowires allow for faster communication between devices and microchips, which has increased its application in consumer electronics, such as smartphones, television, GPS tracking devices, identification cards, internet routers, etc.

Hence, with diversified application of nanowires in such numerous electronics, the demand for nanowires is expected to increase with rise in production in electronics industry.

Asia-Pacific has been witnessing numerous investments into the electronic industry and growth in electronics production, especially in countries, such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan, which is expected to further increase the demand for nanowires for electronic applications in the region during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Global Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018 owing to the increasing demand from industries, such as electronics, aerospace, solar cells, sensors, etc.

China stands to be the largest market for nanowires, as the country has been engaging in R&D activities for the development of nanotechnology.

The country has a higher usage of nanowires in applications, such as, electrical & electronics, construction, healthcare, and aerospace.

China is the world's largest producer of electronics. Owing to the growing electronic production, the government has set goal for semiconductor industry of reaching USD 305 billion in output by 2030.

Besides, China has one of the fastest growing aviation industries in the world with a consistent increase in passenger traffic at about 6.6% per year. Owing to this, the country have planned construction of numerous airports in the next 5 years, which is further expected to increase the demand for commercial jets. With this, the demand for nanowires for application in jets is also expected to increase in the country.

Similarly, Indian government has planned to construct about 100 airports in the country by 2032, which is further likely to increase demand for commercial jets.

Japan is one of the largest producer of electronics, and energy equipment. The country is also witnessing new solar projects in the country, in order to increase the share of renewable energy.

For instance, Grasshopper Solar planned an investment of USD 80 million in Japan's Iizuka solar plant owned by Setouchi Koken in September 2018. Hence, this is projected to create demand for solar panels, which is further expected to create demand for nanowires for application in solar cells.

Similarly the Japanese company, SoftBank Group, decided to invest USD 60 billion - USD 100 billion in a solar power project in India, which is expected to drive the demand for solar panels, and thereby solar cells.

Besides, South Korea is one of the major exporters of electronics. Thus, with growing domestic as well as foreign demand for their electronic products, the market players have been increasing their industrial output in the country.

Hence, all such market trends in the region is expected to drive the demand for nanowires market in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The nanowires market is a highly fragmented market, where numerous players holds insignificant share of the market to affect the market dynamics individually. Some of the noticeable players in the market include Cambrios Technologies Corp, ACS Materials, NanoComposix, RAS, and Novarials Corporation, amongst others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Emerging Applications of Nanowires in LEDs, Nano-medicines, and Consumer Electronics

4.1.2 Increasing Investments in R&D to Explore New Applications

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Reliable Methods for Assembling Circuits

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Metal Nanowires

5.1.2 Semiconductor Nanowires

5.1.3 Oxide Nanowires

5.1.4 Multi-Segment Nanowires

5.1.5 Semiconductor Quantum Wires

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Consumer Electronics

5.2.2 Chemical and Biological sensors

5.2.3 Electronics

5.2.4 Solar Cells

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 ACS Materials LLC

6.4.2 Blue Nano Inc.

6.4.3 Cambrios Technologies Corporation

6.4.4 Kemix (Pty) Ltd.

6.4.5 Minnesota Wire Company

6.4.6 NanoComposix Inc.

6.4.7 Nanostructured and Amorphous Materials Inc.

6.4.8 Novarials Corporation

6.4.9 RAS AG Materials

6.4.10 BASF SE

6.4.11 US Nano



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Potential Uses in Electrical & Electronics Applications



