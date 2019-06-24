Aeris recognized by Frost & Sullivan as IoT Platform of the Year for the second time

NEW DELHI, India, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeris Communications, a pioneer in the Internet of Things (IoT) and M2M technologies, today announced that it has been conferred the prestigious 2019 Frost & Sullivan India ICT Award for “IoT Platform Vendor of the Year”, for the second year in a row. Benchmarked against the highest standards in the industry by the analysts, the award recipients represent the best-in-class.



Aeris is being recognized for its demonstrated leadership in the space of new product introduction and innovation, remarkable achievement in enabling its customers to attain their business transformation with outstanding efforts towards customer experience, growth goals, breadth of products and solutions and its service value, major customer acquisitions and customer service experience as well as revenue growth through its innovative Aeris® IoT Platform. The IoT Platform from Aeris has been serving as the cornerstone for diverse IoT projects across the world. In the last three years, it has been gathering traction in the Indian market with projects as diverse as electronic mobility, insurance and finance, logistics, connected vehicles, utilities, smart cities, smart manufacturing and even connected solutions for agriculture.

Frost & Sullivan Awards is a global program that recognizes outstanding industry achievements by companies across the world. The 17th year of Frost & Sullivan’s India ICT Awards lauded companies for their exceptional growth and market strategies, product development abilities, competitive advancement skills, technology innovation, dedicated customer focus and achieving landmarks to deliver business outcomes using Digital and Disruptive technologies in the Indian market. The award jury included reputed business and technology stalwarts from the industry who selected the award winners based on a unique 3 staged, structured, metrics-based evaluation process.

Supporting Quotes

Dr. Rishi Bhatnagar, President, Aeris India



“We are delighted to be recognized as the “IoT Platform Vendor of the Year 2019”. This Award for me is truly the recognition of Aeris India growth strategy, employee efforts and is yet another inspiration towards bringing rightly sized IoT solutions to the Indian market.”

About Aeris

/EIN News/ -- Aeris is a technology partner with a proven history of helping companies unlock value through IoT. We strive to fundamentally improve businesses by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, the Aeris Intelligent IoT Network is based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, including the Aeris Connectivity Platform (ACP) and the Aeris Mobility Platform (AMP), spanning connectivity up to vertical solutions for things that move. At Aeris, we believe that if you focus on the customer, you gain a competitive edge by delivering an experience that surpasses your competitors and fulfills all customer expectations. We know that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and we pride ourselves on making it simpler.

