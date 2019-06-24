InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND) Successfully Launches its CBD Oil Product

Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture Concentrate Dietary Supplement designed for the 93 Million strong U.S. Market to be distributed through multiple sales channels including 15,000 U.S. Retail Hearing Aid Dispensaries

ROSEVILLE, Calif., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: INND) ("InnerScope") a manufacturer and Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") distributor/retailer of FDA-Registered Hearing Aids, Personal Sound Amplifiers Products, ("Hearing Products") Hearing Related Treatment Therapies, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing Supplements and proprietary CBD Oil ("Hearing Health Products") (collectively "Hearing Product Portfolio") announcing it has launched its own label of CDB Oil, (also referred to as Hemp Extract) ("CBD Oil") a dietary supplement designed and marketed to the estimated 93 million current U.S. population (based on United States Demographic Profile 2018) 55+ age demographic who may desire the benefits from using CBD Oil.



InnerScope's CBD Oil is developed and distributed by "InnerScope Hearing Health", a division of InnerScope for the development and distribution of Hearing Related Treatments, Therapies, and Nutritional Hearing Dietary Supplements. InnerScope initially launched its CBD Oil on its DTC InnerScope Hearing Health (www.InnerScopeHearingHealth.com) eCommerce website and is distributed and sold through its own Audiological Hearing Aid Retail Clinics in Northern California. InnerScope also plans to market and distribute its branded CBD Oil to an estimated 15,000 Audiological and Hearing Aid Retail Clinics in the U.S ("Audiological Market").

Additionally, InnerScope's plans on its CBD Oil to be distributed and sold through multiple sales channels, including major Pharmacies chains and "Big Box" Retailers ("Major Distribution Partners"). With InnerScope's previous announced Agreement with AsSeenOnTV.pro to produce Direct Response TV ("DRTV") and Brand Response TV ("BRTV") commercials featuring Kevin Harrington, specifically targeted to the tens of millions of people 55 an older, InnerScope expects its sales of CBD Oil to grow into the tens of millions of dollars.

The CBD Oil wellness market has skyrocketed especially with the growing popularity among the 55+ age demographic. With sales of CBD Oil predicted to be over $22 billion dollars in three years, InnerScope believes its CBD Oil will immediately gain brand loyalty among its targeted market audience of age 55+ through the messaging and branding using BRTV combined with the validation of being sold through a well-establish and well-trusted professional Audiological Market.

InnerScope's CBD Oil is legal to be sold and distributed in all 50 states. It is a Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture Concentrate, which is a 100% pure and natural tincture containing Cannabidiol and 60+ other naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes derived from the stalks and stems of industrial hemp plants in a convenient 1000 mg 30ml size that delivers all the benefits that cannabis can provide with no psychoactive effect and no added chemicals or dyes.

Presently, the most common uses for CBD Oil are to assist with pain, stress, anxiety, sleep, and inflammation. InnerScope believes based on a growing number of anecdotal evidence of the benefits using CBD Oil for people who may suffer from Tinnitus (ringing in the ears) or who may have Ménière's disease (a disorder of the inner ear that can lead to dizzy spells (vertigo) and hearing loss). Currently, unless FDA approved, (as with the recent FDA approval of CBD Oil for epilepsy) CBD Oil including InnerScope's branded CDB Oil, does not address any specific medical conditions or symptoms or help cure any disease state and/or any specific symptoms that maybe related or not to any disease state symptoms to include Tinnitus and Ménière's disease. However, CBD Oil has been tested thoroughly through many scientific and clinical studies and has shown that it could be a therapeutic for many conditions, including chronic pain, cancer, anxiety, diabetes, depression, rheumatoid arthritis, PSTD, sleep disorders, alcoholism, cardiovascular disease, antibiotic-resistant infections, neurological ailments and many more conditions. For more information about CBD, please visit: https://www.projectcbd.org/

"InnerScope is proud to offer its own brand of a health and wellness product with its CBD Oil," said Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies. "We believe we can make a huge impact on the 55+ age market by growing the demand for using CBD Oil for hearing health."

"The hearing healthcare industry caters almost exclusively to the 93 million 55+ age U.S. market segment. These 93 million people are generally more inclined to seek help or are looking for a solution to what ever is ailing them. With the addition of CDB Oil to our extensive Hearing Product Portfolio, (believed to be the only hearing healthcare company to do so) InnerScope is well-positioned within the Audiological Market to not only help to the tens of millions of people to hear better but also to help them feel better. Its no wonder the sales of CBD Oil is exploding, there is an ever-growing number of people deciding to use CBD Oil on a daily basis to help supplement their overall health and well-being. We saw a great opportunity to enter into this space but also recognized the additional hearing health benefits we can deliver. It just makes sense for InnerScope to offer its own branded CBD Oil to the 48 million U.S. hearing impaired community as part of their overall Hearing Healthcare Solution. We are confident our brand of CBD Oil will be well received within the Audiological Market by the hearing healthcare practitioners' and their patients alike," Mr. Moore concluded.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND) is a rapidly expanding consolidator of the hearing aid industry. Management is applying decades of profitable industry experience and technology to an antiquated and disjointed industry, unlocking scale and efficiency, which will serve all of InnerScope's stakeholders. Its direct-to-consumer model is revolutionizing the industry with its Walmart.com, Sears.com and Kmart.com relationship representing a paramount shift in the consumption of hearing aids by the hearing impaired.

In addition, InnerScope plans to continue to open, acquire, and operate a physical chain of clinics aid audiological and retail hearing . InnerScope's mission is to serve approximately 1.2 billion people around the globe that are suffering with 25 db or greater hearing loss across the entire hearing impaired vertical from R&D and manufacturing through direct consumer sales and services. For more information, please visit: www.innd.com. For the Most Up-to-Date information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND), please visit and follow our Official Twitter account @inndstock Page. https://twitter.com/inndstock

Safe Harbor

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or InnerScope Hearing Technologies future performance or financial condition. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "believes," "should," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates" and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in InnerScope Hearing Technologies filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. InnerScope Hearing Technologies undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

