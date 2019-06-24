Fraser Institute Media Advisory: Does raising taxes on high-income earners actually increase government revenues? New study coming Tuesday, June 25

TORONTO, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, June 25, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on income taxes and government revenue in Canada.



/EIN News/ -- Revenue Effects of Tax Rate Increases on High-income Earners spotlights the Trudeau government’s increase to the top personal income tax rate (from 29 per cent to 33 per cent), the likely responses from taxpayers, and the likely government revenue effects.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Tuesday, June 25 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Finn Poschmann, Resident Scholar

Fraser Institute

To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:

Mark Hasiuk, (604) 688-0221 ext. 517, mark.hasiuk@fraserinstitute.org

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute’s independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.