Nationally Recognized Medical Experts Join Receptor Life Science’s Scientific Advisory Board to Guide the Development of New Cannabinoid Therapies

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Receptor Life Sciences (RLS), a leader in FDA-regulated cannabinoid medicine drug development using proprietary delivery technologies, today announced the formation of its inaugural Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The RLS SAB includes international experts in epilepsy, pain management, migraine, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), autism spectrum disorder, child psychiatry, sleep disorders, clinical pharmacology and clinical trials.



“The Receptor Life Sciences Scientific Advisory Board includes some of the leading clinicians and researchers in the United States,” said Orrin Devinsky, MD, Chief Medical Officer, RLS and Professor of Neurology, Neurosurgery, & Psychiatry at NYU Langone Health. Dr Devinsky was named by Time Magazine as one of the 50 most influential people in health care in 2018 for his work on cannabinoid therapy. “This Board of medical innovators will leverage our oral and inhaled cannabinoid therapies to address unmet medical needs for multiple patient populations.”

The SAB includes faculty from leading medical institutions including, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York University, University of Minnesota, and University of Indiana, and others. Collectively, the SAB has contributed to more than 2,300 articles in the medical literature.

The SAB will help leverage RLS’ pipeline of cannabinoid products for specific indications. The SAB will also guide partnerships with medical research institutions to advance RLS’s product portfolio.

In November 2018 Receptor Holdings (RHI), the parent company of RLS, closed over $30 million in a Series A funding round. In addition to Dr Devinsky, the RLS Science Advisory Board members are:

James Cloyd III, Pharm D , Morse Alumni Distinguished Teaching Professor of Pharmacy and Neurology, the Lawrence C. Weaver Endowed Chair in Orphan Drug Development, and Director of the Center for Orphan Drug Research at the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy.

Daniel Friedman MD, MSc , Associate Professor of Neurology at NYU Langone Health. His expertise includes epilepsy, clinical trial methodology, novel trial designs, and outcomes research.

Brian Hainline, MD , Chief Medical Officer, the National Collegiate Athletic Association, and Clinical Professor of Neurology at Indiana University School of Medicine and NYU School of Medicine. He is an expert in pain management, concussion and sports medicine.

Richard B. Lipton, MD, Edwin S. Lowe Professor and Vice Chair of Neurology, Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health and Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He directs the Montefiore Headache Center.

Charles R. Marmar, MD, Lucius N. Littauer Professor and Chair of the Department of Psychiatry at NYU Langone Health. Dr. Marmar directs the NYU Center for the Study of Alcohol Use Disorder and Posttraumatic Stress Disorder. He is an international expert in anxiety disorders, PTSD, and mental health in veterans.

ABOUT RECEPTOR HOLDINGS AND RECEPTOR LIFE SCIENCES

Seattle-based RHI owns or exclusively licenses drug delivery technologies enabling high bioavailability, rapid onset of action and low variability. These technologies are being leveraged to develop prescription and over-the-counter cannabinoid medicines for the U.S. and global markets.

Receptor Life Sciences, Inc. (RLS), is a subsidiary of RHI focused on FDA-regulated drug development. RLS will use RHI drug delivery technologies to develop cannabinoid medicines for multiple therapeutic indications.

For more information please visit www.receptorlife.com .

Contact: David Sheon

202 422-6999

Email: media@receptorlife.com



