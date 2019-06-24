electroCore Announces gammaCore(TM) Listing on the NHS Supply Chain Catalogue

LONDON, and BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (“electroCore”) (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that gammaCoreTM, the company’s non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator (nVNS), will appear on the NHS Supply Chain online catalogue in the UK.



Iain Strickland, managing director at electroCore UK, Ltd., commented, “NHS Trusts in England will now be able to purchase gammaCore products via Supply Chain. This catalogue listing presents the opportunity for primary headache patients not eligible for the Innovation Technology Payment scheme (reserved for treatment-refractory cluster headache patients) an alternative route to access the benefits of our nVNS therapy.”

The role of the NHS Supply Chain is to help the NHS deliver clinically assured, quality products at the best value to its patients. The addition allows hospitals to purchase gammaCore for their primary headache patients, taking into account their own budgetary restrictions. The listing of gammaCore as an e-Direct product, in addition to other neuromodulation and therapy devices, marks a key milestone in providing broader availability of new medical technologies to patients, in an easier, cost-effective way.

About gammaCore™

gammaCore™ (nVNS) is the first non-invasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck as a therapy to treat migraine and cluster headache through the utilization of a mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve that passes through the skin. Designed as a portable, easy-to-use technology, gammaCore can be self-administered by patients, as needed, without the potential side effects associated with commonly prescribed drugs. When placed on a patient’s neck over the vagus nerve, gammaCore stimulates the nerve’s afferent fibers, which may lead to a reduction of pain in patients.

gammaCore is CE-marked in the European Union for the acute and/or prophylactic treatment of primary headache (Migraine, Cluster Headache, and Hemicrania Continua) and Medication Overuse Headache in adults. gammaCore is also released/cleared, licensed, registered and/or approved in many countries including the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

About electroCore UK, Ltd.

electroCore UK, Ltd. is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology and rheumatology. The company’s primary focus in the UK is the use of gammaCore for the treatment of cluster headache and migraine. electroCore UK, Ltd. is a subsidiary of electroCore, Inc. Basking Ridge, New Jersey, USA.

For more information, visit electrocore.com.

Investors:

Hans Vitzthum

LifeSci Advisors

617-535-7743

hans@lifesciadvisors.com

or

Media Contact:

Sara Zelkovic

LifeSci Public Relations

646-876-4933

sara@lifescipublicrelations.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.