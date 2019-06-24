Nightfood Ice Cream Partners with Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds of Summer Fame, Developing Custom Celebrity Flavors

/EIN News/ -- TARRYTOWN, NY, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the nationally expanding ice cream company solving America’s $50 billion-dollar nighttime snacking problem, today announced a brand partnership with rock star Michael Clifford, lead guitarist of the multi-platinum, award winning band, 5 Seconds of Summer.

Clifford first learned about Nightfood after being introduced to their ice cream by his good friend Jordan Jenkins, starting linebacker for the New York Jets.

“When Jordan told me about Nightfood, I literally went straight online and ordered 8 different flavors,” explained Clifford. “My fiancé is always trying to help me create better eating habits, and at night I can’t be stopped. This flavor is unbelievable and I can’t wait for people to try it.”

As part of the partnership, Nightfood is developing a custom flavor for the chocolate-loving Clifford, which he will share with his multitude of enthusiastic and dedicated fans via social media. The Nightfood R&D team began work on the flavor weeks ago.

In addition, there are plans for the partnership to include a “golden ticket” type giveaway. To further entice fans to try his new ice cream, Clifford and Nightfood will be giving away prizes and experiences personal to Clifford, to a limited number of lucky winners.

“As quickly as Michael fell in love with Nightfood when he heard about it from Jordan, we expect his fans to be just as enthusiastic to try his limited-edition flavor,” commented Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “The opportunity for them to win some special prizes will put this over the top. Most importantly, we’ll be working with Michael to raise money for a charitable cause that means so much to him and his fan base.”

Hailed as the “biggest new rock act in the world” by Rolling Stone Magazine, 5 Seconds of Summer is kicking off a huge 41-city North American tour with The Chainsmokers in Cincinnati ‪on September 25.

“Our goal is to have Michael’s ice cream available for purchase before the start of the fall tour,” added Folkson. “We’re already working on a similar custom-flavor deal with another major celebrity. And, now that this news is out, we expect to work with more celebrities and influencers on their own custom flavors. Over the next few months, investors will see us further inserting the Nightfood brand into pop culture.”

Management believes this partnership, and others like it, will be a tremendous asset in driving consumer demand and revenue as they work towards securing 10,000 points of retail distribution by March 31, 2020.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

On Feb 8, 2019, it was announced that Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers.

With the overwhelming majority of at-home ice cream consumption occurring in the hours before bed, Nightfood’s sleep-friendly nighttime ice cream, formulated by sleep and nutrition experts, delivers benefits found in no other product on the market.

Market research giant Mintel identified nighttime specific food and beverages as one of their most “compelling and category changing” trends for the coming years

After manufacturing their first pint in early 2019, Nightfood ice cream is rolling out nationally. The brand has recently announced distribution in four of the top fifty supermarkets in the United States. These include over 100 locations of the Meijer supermarket chain throughout the Midwest, with concentration in the metropolitan areas of Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Columbus, and Milwaukee, as well as Lowes Foods, with 78 stores in the Carolinas and Virginia.

To enter the Nightfood® Ice Cream Giveaway, where the Company is giving away a one-year supply of Nightfood ice cream, plus a brand-new freezer to store it in, visit http://nightfood.com

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company intends to market some of these new products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

For more information, visit http://ir.Nightfood.com and http://Nightfood.com

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

