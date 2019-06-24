Singapore's Facilities Management (FM) Market 2018-2019: Analysis of the Competitive Landscape, Key Market Dynamics, and Growth Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitive Analysis of Singaporean Facilities Management (FM) Market, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This analysis of the competitive landscape of the Singaporean FM market identifies key market participants and provides in-depth profiling of each key market participant. The study looks into the core segments and market participants' positioning in each key end-user segment and maps out strategies adopted by each market participant from the aspects of service delivery, end-user focus, internationalization, sustainability, and future trend. This study covers 2018 as the base year.



The Singaporean FM market is well developed with a comprehensive regulatory framework in place to drive the market. The strong outsourcing culture across the country, together with a conducive business environment, encourages both local and foreign service providers to establish their footprint in the country. The mature FM market in Singapore experienced strong consolidation trends. Much of the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) took place on the global level. However, as Singapore is regarded as the headquarter for most regional participants, the M&A impact was most felt in the domestic market than in other SEA markets.



The greater familiarity of information technologies (IT) across most corporations and increasing need to raise operational efficiency lead to consistent FM demand. The market is also driven by the strong adoption of sustainability, encouraging FM and integrated solutions market development. Furthermore, the growth in asset base due to construction activity and likelihood to outsource will continue to support future market development. However, budget restrictions and financial pressure, particularly in non-critical FM expenditure, and saturated end-user segments limit the potential market growth and development. Another key restraint for domestic FM development is the lack of qualified and competent personnel, which is likely to affect the quality of FM services delivered.



Key growth opportunities that are observed in the Singaporean FM market are automation and digitization, real-time analytics, FM in building design or creation, energy management, and demand from emerging or niche segments. FM service providers with long working relationships, a strong portfolio, and heavy investment in technology-supported solutions will continue to strive in the Singaporean FM market due to strong outsourcing culture.



Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

Which are the factors contributing and deterring the market development? How do these factors affect the market?

Who are the key market participants in the market, and what are their market positioning?

How do competitors operate in the market? What are the strategies taken by each key market participant?

How will the structure of the market change with time? Which M&A has the market witnessed recently?

Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Introduction to FM Market in Singapore

Singaporean FM Market Snapshot - Market Drivers and Restraints

Singapore FM Market Snapshot - Market Overview

Singapore FM Market Snapshot - Market Segmentation

3. Competitive Analysis

Market Share Assessment

Market Landscape Analysis

Competitive Environment

4. Key Market Participants Profile

5. Merger & Acquisitions

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Automation & Digitization

Growth Opportunity 2 - Real-time Analytics

Growth Opportunity 3 - FM in Building Design/Creation

Growth Opportunity 4 - Energy Management

Growth Opportunity 5 - Demand from Emerging/Niche Segments

Growth Opportunities and Future of FM

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

8. Appendix

List of Exhibits

