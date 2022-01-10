Southeast Asia's Small Hydropower Market 2019-2022 - 1-10MW Turbines Witnessing Increased Adoption due to Decreasing Site Availability and the Impacts of Climate Change

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asia's Small Hydropower Market 2019-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Most of Southeast Asia (SEA) consists of developing nations, and their electricity requirements are expected to steadily increase in the coming decades, as their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increases. There is a global push toward decoupling GDP growth and carbon emissions, particularly in developing countries.

Besides solar, wind, geothermal, and bioenergy, SEA is considering small hydropower as a viable source for electricity generation. With the presence of many rivers and a high potential for small hydropower, SEA's market may be a good source of potential opportunities for turbine manufacturing companies.



This analysis observes the current state of the market in terms of installed capacity and the number of turbine units that are being used for hydropower generation.



Small hydropower has multiple definitions that vary depending on countries, experts, or organizations' preferences. In this study, small hydropower is defined as any hydropower project that uses hydro turbines of rated capacity between 1 and 30 megawatts (MW). The study covers the countries of Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.



The market is measured in terms of the number of turbine units in existence, as well as the rated power capacity of these units. This study quantifies the existing market for the base year of 2017 and forecasts the same for the time period of 2018-2022. The study covers market drivers and restraints, market forecasts and trends, the industry value chains, typical project delivery models, and risks/barriers to entry, for all the countries mentioned.



The study also points out various opportunities for growth, in existing and upcoming projects, in the small hydropower market in SEA. It also provides suggestions on what companies can do to capitalize on these opportunities, such as the types of turbines to focus on or additional services that could be provided to the sector.



This study was performed using a bottom-up qualitative and quantitative analysis, using secondary research, of all small hydropower projects in SEA that are currently active or under construction. The results obtained were verified with primary sources to ensure the integrity and authenticity of data.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Overview

2. Introduction

Definitions and Abbreviations

Scope of the Study

Methodology

3. Indonesia

Overview

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

Market Forecast

Key Market Trends

Industry Value Chain

Typical Project Delivery Model

Risks and Barriers to Entry

4. Malaysia



5. The Philippines



6. Thailand



7. Vietnam



8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - 1-10MW Turbines

Growth Opportunity 2 - Improved Project Management

Growth Opportunity 3 - Refurbishment of Old Projects

Growth Opportunity 4 - Data Analytics

Growth Opportunity 5 - Low-head Turbines

Strategic Imperatives for Success & Growth

9. The Last Word

3 Big Predictions

10. Appendix

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e08hfe

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Hydro Power



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.