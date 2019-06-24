Visteon President and CEO Sachin Lawande to Deliver Keynote at Automobil-Elektronik Kongress In Ludwigsburg, Germany

Lawande will present unique centralized computing approach based on open platform addressing demands of assisted and autonomous driving

Visteon also will demonstrate the three elements of its DriveCore™ solution at Booth #33

/EIN News/ -- KARLSRUHE, Germany, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachin Lawande, president and CEO of Visteon Corporation (NYSE: VC), the market leader in the fast-growing cockpit domain controller segment, will deliver a keynote on a centralized computing solution that is fully scalable to Level 2-5 autonomous driving as part of the Automobil-Elektronik Kongress agenda for autonomous mobility. Lawande’s presentation will take place at 9 a.m. CET on June 26 at the Forum am Schlosspark in Ludwigsburg, Germany.

The DriveCore™ platform’s modular and flexible approach is based on an open hardware and software platform that allows automakers, developers and technology suppliers to collaborate on innovations for assisted and autonomous driving. Its scalable, modular approach is designed to meet all levels of automation – providing an advantage over currently available offerings.

Visteon, a global leader in cockpit electronics, will exhibit DriveCore™ and its three core elements at Booth #33:

DriveCore ™ Compute: a scalable modular hardware platform for assisted and autonomous driving

Compute: a scalable modular hardware platform for assisted and autonomous driving DriveCore ™ Runtime: ASIL-B rated middleware with a specially developed communications layer for the exchange of large amounts of data in real time and open interfaces for easy integration of software components

Runtime: ASIL-B rated middleware with a specially developed communications layer for the exchange of large amounts of data in real time and open interfaces for easy integration of software components DriveCore™ Studio: a software development kit with record and replay capabilities for test data, which facilitates algorithm development and an open development process through Cloud connectivity

Based on these three components, Visteon's DriveCore™ platform enables a continuous development process for assisted and autonomous driving functions, from algorithm growth to testing of components and systems in the vehicle – on the test bed or in simulations – and enables over-the-air updates of hardware components. The DriveCore™ platform is the only solution for driver assistance systems and autonomous driving functions offering this holistic approach to system development.

The International Automobil-Elektronik Kongress, taking place June 25-26, is an annual forum for senior automotive executives to discuss automotive megatrends and new technology developments.

About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for the world’s major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is driving the smart, learning, digital cockpit of the future, to improve safety and the user experience. Visteon is a global leader in cockpit electronic products including digital instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, head-up displays, telematics, SmartCore™ cockpit domain controllers, and the DriveCore™ autonomous driving platform. Visteon also delivers artificial intelligence-based technologies, connected car, cybersecurity, interior sensing, embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon had sales of approximately $3 billion in 2018. Learn more at www.visteon.com .

Media Contacts:

Valerie Hasler

+49 721 47667747

Valerie.hasler@visteon.com

Jim Fisher

734-417-6184

Jfishe89@visteon.com







