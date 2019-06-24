United States Ethnic Supermarkets Market Outlook 2019-2024 - Growing Hispanic & Asian Markets Will Continue to Bolster Performance

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethnic Supermarkets in the United States: 2019 Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Demand for the Ethnic Supermarkets industry's products is primarily driven by the growing Hispanic and Asian populations in the United States, although younger consumers (aged 25 to 34 years old) across all ethnic groups represent a growing target demographic for ethnic food retailers. These markets have also contributed to an expected 2% revenue increase in 2019. Furthermore, despite a small dip in the number of immigrants over the past five years, the two population groups still experienced steady growth during the latter half of the five-year period.

As the economy grows, an up-tick in per capita disposable income and consumer confidence is expected to help industry revenue grow during the period.Conditions are expected to get better for the industry over the five years to 2024. As Asian and Hispanic populations continue to grow, demand for cultural foods will increase. Profitability is forecast to remain flat, amid increasing competition and input price pressure.



Key Topics Covered



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nvxnki

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

