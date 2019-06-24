5BARz Signs Agreement with Kaynes Technology for the Fulfillment of Cellular Network Extender Orders within India

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, FL, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – 5BARz International, Inc. (OTCQB: BARZ) (“5BARz” or “the Company”) a technology leader in the cellular network extender industry and smart Wi-Fi routers is pleased to announce that our wholly owned subsidiary, 5BARz India Private Limited, has signed an agreement which will accelerate the deployment of our patented 5BARz® Network Extender within India. This agreement with Kaynes Technology India Pvt. Ltd. represents an additional step in the business relationship between the two companies. Kaynes Technology will finance and manufacture the company’s Cellular Network Extenders which are currently on order from several tier one cellular network operators within India.

This new business and manufacturing agreement provides a three year roadmap for 5BARz to fully engage cellular network operators within India. The implementation of this technology will provide their customers with improved cellular connectivity. Furthermore, the agreement provides a framework for 5BARz and Kaynes to jointly work towards the reduction of unit costs through the lowering of component costs, manufacturing process optimization, along with supply chain improvements, without any dilution to 5BARz shareholders. This partnership plans to look for opportunities to expand the agreement to encompass alternative 5BARz® products within the domestic market in India as well as export markets.

Mr. Samartha Nagabhushanam, Managing Director & CEO of 5BARz India Pvt. Ltd., stated, “Our relationship with Kaynes over the past several years has forged a firm commitment to the high quality of workmanship and professionalism of the Kaynes organization. We are grateful for their participation with us as we bring the 5BARz® patented technologies to market within India and beyond.”

Mr. Ramesh Kannan, Managing Director of Kaynes India Pvt. Ltd., reiterates his comments that, “5BARz has a suite of very innovative cutting-edge products and it will be our privilege to manufacture such highly evolved technologies and products from our facilities here in India. Furthermore, we are pleased that we can assist our strategic partner on the financing front, so that we all benefit from the success inherent in bringing great technologies to market.”

About Kaynes Technology

Kaynes Technology India Private Ltd, Mysore, India is a leading domestic player in the Electronics System & Design Manufacturing Services Space with Global footprint. Apart from its mother plant and additional manufacturing facility at Mysore it has five manufacturing plants at Bangalore, Chennai, Manesar, Parwanoo, and Selaqui. Kaynes also has State of the Art Design and Development Centre (Kaynes Embedded Systems) at Bangalore for Embedded Design and Engineering services to support customers from Concept to Manufacturing. The Services offered by Kaynes mainly include Systems Design & Engineering, Equipment Installation and Commissioning including Support for On Board Systems, Overhauling and Maintenance of Electronic and Electrical Equipment’s, Component level Electronic Card Repair and Re-Engineering/ Obsolescence Management, PLC Programming and System Commissioning and Systems Integration Activities.

About 5BARz India

5BARz India Private Limited is one of India’s most promising technology start-ups that is well equipped to provide seamless connectivity solutions. 5BARz India is a part of 5BARz International Inc., a start-up that is delivering solutions for cellular and broadband network operators in providing clear, high quality signal and superior connectivity for their subscribers. 5BARz™ with its 2 state-of-the-art products, 5BARz™ ‘DISCOVERY’ Network Extender for cellular connectivity and the 5BARz™ ‘ROVR’ Wi-Fi Router & Smart IoT Hub for broadband connectivity is striving to solve the problem of in-home wireless connectivity. Due to the plug & play nature and zero installation cost, the 5BARz™ suite of products is emerging as the most attractive proposition in India.

The ultra-portable 5BARz™ ‘DISCOVERY’ Network Extender incorporates a patented technology to create a high engineering based, single-piece, plug and play device that strengthens weak cellular signals by amplifying even the poorest cellular signals from 1 bar to 5 bars, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity at home and work.

The 5BARz™ ‘ROVR’ Wi-Fi Router & Smart IoT Hub through its extensive innovations on delivering smart Wi-Fi at homes introduces a breakthrough approach in providing uninterrupted and superior coverage and connectivity across home and work with a smart approach to broadband. Its IoT capabilities cater to all home safety and security.

For further information about 5BARz International, Inc., visit www.5BARz.com.

For further information on 5BARz India, www.5BARzIndia.com

About 5BARz International Inc.

The 5BARz International Inc. business is focused on the global commercialization of patented product technologies branded under the name 5BARz®. 5BARz® is a cellular and broadband connectivity solutions company for application in the small office, home or for when users are mobile. 5BARz® incorporates patented technology to create highly engineered, single-piece, plug 'n play units that strengthens weak cellular signals to deliver high quality signals for voice, data and video reception on cell phones and other cellular equipped devices cellular connectivity device and an uninterrupted and smart solution for the broadband coverage solutions. 5BARz® represents a key solution for network operators in providing clear, high quality signal for their subscribers with a growing need for high quality connectivity. 5BARz International Inc.'s shares are publicly traded on the OTCBB under the ticker symbol BARZ.

For further information about 5BARz International, Inc., visit www.5BARz.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this release consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including all business uncertainties relating to product development, marketing, market acceptance, future capital requirements, and competition in general that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

5BARz International Investor Relations Consulting Services, LLC Alan Stamper, 727-771-8773 IR@5BARz.com

