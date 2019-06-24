Blueberries Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueberries Medical Corp. ( CSE: BBM ) (OTCQB: BBRRF) (FRA: 1OA) ("Blueberries" or the "Company"), a leading Latin American licensed producer of medicinal cannabis and cannabis-derived products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian D. Atacan CPA, CMA, MBA, B.Sc. as Chief Financial Officer, replacing interim Chief Financial Officer Chris Reid, who was contracted to assist the Company with financial oversight from inception until such time as the Company procured a permanent Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Reid will work with Mr. Atacan and the Company to support a seamless transition, and the Company would like to thank Mr. Reid for his services.



Mr. Atacan brings over 25 years of financial management experience to Blueberries, having been in leadership roles with high-growth and start-up stage organizations in both the public and private markets across various industries including cannabis, mining and oil & gas. Mr. Atacan most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Natura Naturals Holdings Inc., a licensed Canadian cannabis producer, until its acquisition by Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) for $82 million in 2019 where he played an instrumental role in the completion of the strategic transaction and assisted with various core functionalities. Prior to that, Mr. Atacan served as Chief Financial Officer of Global Atomic Corporation, a TSX Venture Exchange listed uranium mining and zinc recycling company with operations in Niger and Turkey, from 2010-2018. Throughout his career, Mr. Atacan excelled in strategic corporate initiatives, shareholder value creation, and risk management. Mr. Atacan is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), Certified Management Accountant (CMA) and holds a B.Sc. in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and an MBA (International Finance).

Dr. Patricio Stocker, CEO of Blueberries commented: "We are pleased to welcome Mt. Atacan as our new CFO. Mr. Atacan's vast experience with public companies and his recent success selling Natura Naturals to Tilray will strengthen our management team significantly. His wide-ranging experience in finance and strong leadership skills will be great assets to our company."

Mr. Atacan, CFO commented: “I’m eager to join the Blueberries team during this exciting time of growth for the company. Latin America represents a tremendous opportunity and Blueberries is well positioned to lead this next evolution of the cannabis market. I was also very impressed with the Company’s expertise in agriculture, genetics, extraction, medicine, pharmacology and marketing and the strength of its strategic partners. Having grown Natura Naturals to the stage of being acquired, I look forward to leveraging this experience assisting Blueberries with its continued success.”

The Company has granted 100,000 compensation shares to Mr. Atacan as well as options (the "Options") to purchase up to 900,000 common shares in the capital of the Company, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.55 per share for a period of five years, subject to vesting.

About Blueberries Medical Corp.

Blueberries is a Latin American licensed producer of naturally grown premium quality cannabis with its primary operations ideally located in the Bogotá Savannah of central Colombia and operations currently being established in Argentina. The Company is led by a specialized team with proprietary expertise in agriculture, genetics, extraction, medicine, pharmacology and marketing, Blueberries is fully licensed for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of CBD and THC-based medical cannabis in Colombia. Blueberries’ combination of leading scientific expertise, agricultural advantages and distribution arrangements has positioned the Company to become a leading international supplier of naturally grown, processed, and standardized medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.blueberriesmed.com. For more information, please contact:

Camilo Villalba, Chief Operating Officer

Tel: +57.313.483.0131

Email: cvillalba@blueberriesmed.com

Jessika Angarita, Pacta Relations

Tel: +1 (305) 877 4710

Email: angarita@pactarelations.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the Colombian and international medical cannabis market and changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colombia or internationally; and employee relations. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Additional information regarding the Company, and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Listing Statement dated January 31, 2019 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

