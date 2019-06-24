Israel Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses 2019: Broadband Penetration Recently Reached 100%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Israel - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Israel's mobile broadband penetration recently reached a milestone when it crossed over the 100% mark for population penetration. This reflects the highly competitive mobile sector which exists in Israel; with several operators all competing for customers who enjoy cheap 3G mobile services. While 4G coverage in Israel is significant, the adoption of such services remains low and this has been partly attributed to the prohibitive cost of services and devices.



The operators are feeling the impact of the high level of competition, particularly in the mobile sector. Mobile ARPUs have declined for all the major operators and in 2018 the competitive environment increased even further with the launch of a sixth mobile operator, 018 Xfone.



Israel has a very high household internet penetration rate, almost all of which are broadband connections. There are various competing broadband platforms the DSL and fibre network of fixed-line incumbent Bezeq, the HFC network of HOT and the fibre network from Partner. Bezeq and HOT are both subject to broadband universal service obligations which has resulted in fixed broadband being available to 99% of all households.



Interest in the high-tech sector is still a key growth area for Israel with the US and China, in particular, setting up and investing in various research labs and solutions. Recently Israel turned its attention towards the opportunities presented by the growing cyber-security sector.



Key Developments:



In 2018 Israel gained a new mobile operator with 018 Xfone launching 4G mobile services under the We4G brand.

There are concerns being raised that telecoms infrastructure investment is falling behind in Israel.

In 2018 Bezeq was directed by the Ministry of Communications to begin offering wholesale telephony services.

The regulator recently approved a network sharing and hosting deal between Cellcom and Electra (which acquired Golan Telecom).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Key statistics



2 Country overview



3 Telecommunications market

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market analysis

3.3 Key recent developments



4 Regulatory environment

4.1 Historic overview

4.2 Regulatory authority

4.3 Privatisation of Bezeq

4.4 Telecom sector liberalisation in Israel

4.5 Number Portability (NP)

4.6 Net Neutrality

4.7 Wholesale



5 Fixed network operators

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Bezeq

5.3 HOT Telecom

5.4 013 NetVision (Cellcom)

5.5 012 Smile Telecom (Partner)

5.6 Xfone 018/Marathon Telecommunications



6 Telecommunications infrastructure

6.1 National telecom network

6.2 International infrastructure

6.3 Smart infrastructure



7 Fixed broadband market

7.1 Market analysis

7.2 Broadband statistics

7.3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

7.4 Fibre networks



8 Digital economy

8.1 Introduction

8.2 e-Banking



9 Digital media

9.1 Videostreaming

9.2 VoIP



10 Mobile market

10.1 Market analysis

10.2 Mobile statistics

10.3 Mobile infrastructure

10.4 Regulatory issues

10.5 Major mobile operators

10.6 MVNOs

10.7 Mobile handsets



Companies Mentioned



Bezeq International

Pelephone

HOT Telecom

HOT Mobile

Cellcom

013 NetVision

Partner (Formerly Orange)

012 Smile

Xfone

Golan Telecom (Electra Communications)

Israel Broadband Company (IBC)

Remi Levy

Mobile 019

