Outlook on the World Market for Haying Machinery to 2024 - Custom Harvesters to Drive Demand for Haying Machinery Embedded with Fleet Management Technology

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Haying Machinery in US$ Million.



The report profiles 85 companies including many key and niche players such as:



AGCO Corporation (USA)

Alois Pttinger Maschinenfabrik Ges.m.b.H (Austria)

Bernard Krone Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Buhler Industries, Inc. (Canada)

CLAAS KGaA mbH (Germany)

CNH Industrial N.V. (UK)

Deere & Company (John Deere) (USA)

Kuhn Group (France)

Kverneland Group (Norway)

Vermeer Corporation (USA)

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Haying Machinery - A Prelude

China and the US Drive the Global Haying Machinery Market

Emerging Economies Propel Market Growth

Market Drivers and Barriers in a Nutshell

Drivers

Barriers

Forage Quality: An Important Factor for Choosing Haying Equipment

Health of Livestock Determines Demand for Haying Machinery

A Focus on the Agriculture Equipment Industry

China - A Threat to Europe's Domination in Agricultural Machinery Production?



3. MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Dairy Products Drive Haying Machinery Market

Expanding Global Population to Drive Demand Prospects for Haying Machinery

Mechanization of Farm Practices Dictate Demand Patterns

Custom Harvesters to Drive Demand for Haying Machinery Embedded with Fleet Management Technology

Farm Consolidation Drives Demand for Larger Equipment

Market Strong for High Capacity, Advanced Balers

Net Wrap Takes Precedence Over Twine

Precision Farming Techniques: A Business Case for Haying Machinery

Telematics - The Next Generation Revolution

Technological Innovations Drive Market Growth

New Holland Announces Enhancements for Hay & Forage Equipment

In-Cab Density Control for Roll-Belt Series Round Balers

Heavy-Duty Pickup Components on BigBaler Series Large Square Balers

ISOBUS-compliant Electronic Controls on MegaCutter Mounted Disc Mower-Conditioners

PLM Connect Telematics System on Speedrower Self-Propelled Windrower

Pttinger Introduces New Impress Round Balers with Innovative Features

LiftUp Rotor

Bale Chamber

Key Technical Specifications and Working

AGCO Hay and Forage Offers High-Performance Systems

Kverneland Group Unveils World's First Non-Stop Fixed Chamber Baler Wrapper

Product Innovations in the Mowers Segment

Declining Red Meat Consumption - A Market Dampener



4. GLOBAL LIVESTOCK PRODUCTION - AN OVERVIEW

Varying Growth in the Developed and Developing World

Three Major Demand Determinants for Livestock Products in Developing Countries

Global Livestock Production Growth



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Agricultural Machinery

Farming Practices - A Regional Perspective

Large-Scale, Capital-Intensive Farming

Medium-Scale Farming

Small-Scale Farming

Hay Making

Types of Haying Machinery

Mowers

Sickle Bar Mower

Disc or Rotary Mower

Conditioner Mowers

Tedder

Rakes

Balers

Description of Machinery in Use and Total Hay Output for Varying Sizes of Hay Acreage



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leading Players in the Haying Machinery Market



6.1 Focus on Select Players



6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

AGCO Debuts the Massey Ferguson RB Series Silage Baler

John Deere Introduces New 9000 Series SPFH Machines

Vermeer Introduces New Line of 10-Series Small Trailed Mowers

CLAAS Expands DISCO Front Mower Series with Six New Models

KUHN Launches New FBP 3135 Bale Pack

John Deere Announces IBC on its 1270G Harvester

Krone Unveils EasyCut B 950 Collect Mower

Lely Australia Launches RP 180 V Baler

Vermeer Unveils World's First Self-Propelled Round Baler - ZR5

Vermeer Introduces Two New 504R Balers

John Deere Announces 8 New Baler Models

John Deere Introduces New V400 Series Variable Chamber Round Balers

CLAAS Introduces Several New Equipment Options for QUADRANT Square Balers

CLAAS Launches New CORTO Front Drum Mowers

CLAAS Launches Three New VOLTO Tedder Models

Kubota Launches Two New Silage Balers and Disc Mower Roller Conditioner

New Holland Unveils New Baling and Forager Products



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

AGCO to Acquire the Forage Division of Lely Group



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

United States: A Major Market for Haying Machinery

Forage Conservation Drives Growth Prospects for Haying Machinery

Custom Farming Agreements Witness Increasing Popularity

Competition in the US Balers Market

Agriculture Statistics

B. Market Analytics



8.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Small Farms Grab a Sizable Chunk of Haying Machinery Sales

Agricultural Statistics

B. Market Analytics



8.3 Japan

Market Analysis



8.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

iGreen System - The Next Big Thing' in Haying Machinery

Agriculture Statistics

B. Market Analytics



8.4.1 France

Market Analysis



8.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis



8.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



8.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

B. Market Analytics



8.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



8.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



8.4.7 Rest of Europe

A. Market Analysis

Focus on Select Countries

Polish Agricultural Equipment Market

Ukrainian Agricultural Equipment Market

B. Market Analytics



8.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: The Largest and Fastest Growing Market Worldwide

India & China: Potential Laden Markets

B. Market Analytics



8.5.1 Australia

A. Market Analysis

Increasing Popularity of Vetch Provides Growth Opportunities for Windrowers and Mower Conditioners

B. Market Analytics



8.5.2 China

A. Market Analysis

China Leads the Global Haying Machinery Market

Chinese Haying Machinery Sales to Skyrocket

UPS and Downs in the Journey towards Full Mechanization

B. Market Analytics



8.5.3 India

A. Market Analysis

Increased Agricultural Mechanization Propels the Demand for Haying Machinery

Subsidies and Dearth of Workers, the Major Growth Drivers

Shortage of Agricultural Labor Provides Growth Opportunities

B. Market Analytics



8.5.4 South Korea

Market Analysis



8.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



8.6 The Middle East & Africa

A. Market Analysis

Africa

Precision Equipment to Witness More Demand in South Africa

B. Market Analytics



8.7 Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Agricultural Machinery Market in Latin America - A Snapshot

B. Market Analytics



8.7.1 Brazil

Market Analysis



8.7.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis



9. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 85 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 105)

The United States (24)

Canada (4)

Japan (4)

Europe (60) France (1) Germany (4) The United Kingdom (7) Italy (19) Spain (1) Rest of Europe (28)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (12)

Latin America (1)

