Syneos Health Introduces FSP 360 – Next Evolution Model Provides Customers Broadest Range of Functional Service Provider Solutions

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health™ (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today introduced FSP 360 , an evolved FSP model that provides access to the industry’s broadest range of traditional and non-traditional FSP capabilities. Based on industry-leading FSP expertise and decades of know-how, FSP 360 is designed to address modern market realities, driving speed, quality and efficiencies across an entire asset portfolio.

/EIN News/ -- “As customers look to consolidate outsourced clinical solutions, traditional static FSP models no longer meet their unique scientific and operational demands,” said Paul Colvin, President, Syneos Health Clinical Solutions. “With FSP 360, we are leveraging our top-tier CRO scale, and industry-leading FSP status, to transform the traditional FSP model. This next evolution model provides the capabilities of a full-service organization capable of providing FSP, hybrid and non-traditional capabilities to deliver high-value, strategic solutions.”

FSP 360 provides the broadest range of capabilities through a unique and dynamic approach, combining traditional service functions including monitoring, project management, safety/pharmacovigilance and data services, with non-traditional capabilities including investigator payments, eTMF, site contracts, feasibility and study start up. Engagements are scalable based on where a customer is in their outsourcing evolution. Fit-for-purpose solutions range from gaining access to functional excellence to quickly meet specific project-based needs, to a multi-function FSP providing a combination of capabilities across an entire portfolio or global footprint.

This model is a hybrid solution that stands alone or in combination with full-service outsourcing. When paired with Syneos Health’s best-in-class Commercial Solutions, including consulting, regulatory and market access capabilities, customer outcomes can be further optimized.

Eleanore Doyle, an outsourcing innovator in the life science and IT sectors, leads FSP 360, supported by more than 4,500 dedicated personnel globally. Doyle and FSP 360 executives will be onsite at the DIA Global Annual Meeting in San Diego, from June 24 – 27, to discuss FSP 360 efficiency and innovation.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. Our company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Created through the merger of two industry-leading companies – INC Research and inVentiv Health – we bring together approximately 24,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies, and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life® visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.

