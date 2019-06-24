American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) Announces Expanded Distribution into Wal-Mart

/EIN News/ -- PLAYA VISTA, CA, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) announces the distribution of Canyon Create’s varicose vein cosmetic treatment, Vanexxe, is now available for sale on Walmart.com (https://www.walmart.com/ip/Vanexxe-Varicose-Vein-Support-Gel/867729968).

American Premium CEO, Ryan Fishoff, commented, “We are pleased that our partner Canyon Create’s Vanexxe is on WalMart.com! This is a huge accomplishment for them and great exposure for the product, which we anticipate benefit our Company’s marketing. Vanexxe is a revolutionary product that is entering the marketplace unchallenged; there is nothing like it that cosmetically addresses painful and unsightly varicose veins. Both Canyon and American Premium Water view this as just the first of a multi-tier, multi-national rollout strategy for the product.”

Campbell Mcauley, Founder, Canyon Create, commented, “This is an exciting time for us! We are thrilled to launch Vanexxe on Wal-Mart.com and look forward to seeing what American Premium Water can do through their other sales and distribution network in North America. No other solution performs like Vanexxe on the market; We are excited to introduce customers to this game changing product that cosmetically solves unsightly varicose veins.”

According to Canyon, Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) uses a proprietary formulation to eliminate the appearance of varicose veins. The product works by simultaneously brings heightened blood flow to the bulged vein valve, allowing it to pull away from the dermis and return to a more normal condition, and increases the elasticity in the upper skin layers to provide healthier skin, assisting in moving the vein back to a non-visible location. The Company made the licensing agreement with Canyon Create back in November 2018.

Mr Fishoff stated: “Our licensing arrangement with Canyon Create is the first of what I believe to be many positive developments. The Company is going to continue to push distribution in other channels and are negotiating to bring to market other products that Canyon currently has in development. We are continuing to focus on expanding distribution and having a diverse portfolio of products provides us more ammunition when going to big box retailers. The strategy of making acquisitions with unique technology is generating benefits for the company, and in turn, could continue to propel shareholder value. The Company is simultaneously working on many strategic initiatives. We are also in discussions about other potential distribution deals across multiple product categories with other retailers, and I look forward to providing updates to investors when appropriate. When all is said and done, I hope we can carve out our own path and create a value that is second to none.”

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of hydrogen and Nano technologies to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. This business model aims to market emerging fashion brands by leveraging classic retail partners and incorporating disruptive blockchain technologies to expand the retail footprint. The company’s portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA brands, Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) Gents, plant + body essentials.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). American Premium Water Corporation cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. American Premium Water Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR database.

Disclaimer

This Company’s profile and accompanying offering materials may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the Company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events-based information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as they are meant for illustrative purposes and they do not represent guarantees of future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements, all of which cannot be made. Moreover, no person nor any other person or entity assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of forward-looking statements and is under no duty to update any such statements to conform them to actual results.

This press release is issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of American Premium Water Corporation

Investor Relations 888-983-0054 info@americanpremiumwater.com



