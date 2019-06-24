GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP Announce Agreement to Eliminate Incentive Distribution Rights

Monaco, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Ltd. (“GasLog”, the “General Partner”, or the “GP”) (NYSE: GLOG) and GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners” or the “Partnership”) (NYSE: GLOP) announced today an agreement to eliminate the GP’s incentive distribution rights (“IDRs”) in exchange for newly issued limited partner (“LP”) units. In exchange for the IDRs, GasLog will receive 2,532,911 common units and 2,490,000 Class B units. The transaction is expected to close on June 30, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- The Class B units will be a new class of LP interest and will not be entitled to receive any cash distributions until they convert into common units. The Class B units also generally will not have voting rights until they convert into common units. The Class B units will become eligible for conversion on a one-for-one basis into common units at the GP’s option in six tranches of 415,000 units per annum on July 1 of 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The Board of Directors of GasLog, the Board of Directors of GasLog Partners (the “Board”) and the Conflicts Committee of the Board have each approved the transaction described above. Evercore advised the Conflicts Committee of the Board.

The highlights of the transaction are:

Immediately accretive to the Partnership’s distributable cash flow per LP unit;

Cash flow neutral based on current IDR distributions;

Enhances GasLog Partners’ ability to pursue growth opportunities by reducing its expected cost of capital;

Increases GasLog’s ownership in the Partnership, strengthening GP/LP alignment;

Reduces complexity in GasLog’s structure and simplifies the presentation of financial results; and

Reiteration of GasLog Partners’ distribution growth guidance of 2% to 4% for 2019

Andrew Orekar, Chief Executive Officer of GasLog Partners, stated, “As the first marine MLP to eliminate IDRs, GasLog Partners is poised to benefit from a differentiated corporate and financial structure. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to distributable cash flow per LP unit and to reduce our cost of capital, facilitating continued execution of our growth objectives. With no future IDR obligations, we reiterate our distribution growth guidance of 2% to 4% for 2019.”

Paul Wogan, Chief Executive Officer of GasLog, stated, “Since its IPO in 2014, GasLog Partners has raised over $2.4 billion of capital and has been both a critical component of our growth and a key enabler in achieving our strategic goals. By removing the IDRs, we aim not only to simplify GasLog’s structure but also to reduce the Partnership’s expected cost of capital. GasLog Partners remains our preferred equity funding source and we believe that this transaction will contribute to its continued growth and success.”

Contacts:

Phil Corbett

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +44-203-388-3116

Joseph Nelson

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +1 212-223-0643

Email: ir@gaslogmlp.com

About GasLog Ltd.

GasLog is an international owner, operator and manager of LNG carriers providing support to international energy companies as part of their LNG logistics chain. GasLog’s consolidated fleet consists of 34 LNG carriers and an additional LNG carrier which was sold to a subsidiary of Mitsui Co. Ltd. and leased back under a long-term bareboat charter. 20 of these vessels (12 ships on the water and eight on order) are owned by GasLog with the remaining 15 LNG carriers being owned by the Company’s subsidiary, GasLog Partners. GasLog’s principal executive offices are at Gildo Pastor Center, 7 Rue du Gabian, MC 98000, Monaco.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning, operating and acquiring LNG carriers under multi-year charters. GasLog Partners’ fleet consists of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cbm. GasLog Partners’ principal executive offices are located at Gildo Pastor Center, 7 Rue du Gabian, MC 98000, Monaco. Visit GasLog Partners’ website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that address activities, events or developments that GasLog and GasLog Partners expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, particularly in relation to our operations, cash flows, financial position, liquidity and cash available for dividends or distributions, plans, strategies, business prospects and changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate. We caution that these forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release, about factors that are beyond our ability to control or predict, and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. Any of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect future results of operations and the ultimate accuracy of the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on any forward-looking statements.

