Asia-Pacific Biopsy Device Markets to 2027: Projecting a CAGR of 7.99% - Economic Developments & Growing Government Support Have Opened New Growth Avenues

According to this research, the Asia Pacific biopsy device market shows an upward trend and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 7.99% during the forecast period of 2019-2027.



India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN countries, Australia & New Zealand and countries in rest of Asia-Pacific together form the market for biopsy devices in the APAC region.



In recent years, an increase in the number of cancer cases in APAC has intensified research in the disease to detect the condition early and to treat it by developing advanced solutions using biopsy tests. Furthermore, there exists a probability of leading vendors in the market shifting their base to the Asia-Pacific region to gain advantage of the lucrative proposition of cheaper land & material cost, easily available workforce and access to a vast patient base. This will make their solutions available to end-users at much lower costs. Therefore, economic developments and growing government support, with a possibility of biopsy vendors migrating their operational bases to the region, have opened new growth avenues for biopsy solution providers in the emerging markets.



In countries such as China, India, and Thailand, oral cavity cancer is quite prevalent due to the use of smokeless tobacco products. Also, the stomach cancer rates are higher in these regions due to the high prevalence of Helicobacter pylori infection and probably due to dietary patterns. Over the forecasting period, the Asia-Pacific region with its broader customer base will dominate the global market in terms of demand for the biopsy procedure segment.



Competitive Outlook



Few of the prime players in this market are QIAGEN N.V., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson, Ad-Tech Medical Instrument Corp., Cardinal Health, Inc., I.M.S. Internazionale Medico Scientifica SRL, Boston Scientific Corporation, Planmeca Oy, C. R. Bard, Inc. and Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

