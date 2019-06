Exactus, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bobby Yampolsky to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactus Inc. (OTCQB: EXDI) (the “Company”), a healthcare company pursuing opportunities in Hemp derived Cannabidiol (CBD) products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bobby Yampolsky to its Board of Directors, effective June 24, 2019.

“We are honored to appoint Bobby Yampolsky to the Board of Directors,” states Philip Young, CEO of Exactus, Inc. “Bobby’s extensive background in the luxury market and his strong international business acumen are valuable assets to Exactus and our shareholders as we continue to grow and develop the Company’s retail presence and brand awareness.”



“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve on the Exactus Board of Directors,” said Bobby Yampolsky. “Exactus is working to transform the CBD industry by cultivating an experience-based client journey fueled by transparency and client satisfaction; I look forward to having a direct impact with a hands-on approach to assisting the Company with their nationwide retail strategy.”

Background on Bobby Yampolsky:



Bobby Yampolsky’s story is the definition of the American dream, immigrating from Ukraine: starting with a family owned and operated business that spans two generations. Established in 1986, the family-owned company, with his vision East Coast Jewelry evolved into ECJ Luxe in 2015 expanding to multiple locations throughout southern Florida. ECJ Luxe provides its affluent global clientele a luxury shopping destination that specializes in an array of ultra exclusive items including everything from high end time pieces, jewelry and diamonds, to exotic cars and yachts.

At the young age of 19, Mr. Yampolsky opened East Coast Jewelry on Worth Ave. in West Palm Beach, one of the most prominent locations in the United States jumpstarting his career as a serial entrepreneur and international real estate investor. Following his success in the jewelry business, Mr. Yampolsky went on to own and operate multiple businesses and build an international real estate portfolio including the purchase of a three-story building that is a staple and an icon in the city of Delray Beach, Florida.

In addition to his jewelry enterprise, restaurant, nightclub, and real estate investments, Bobby self funded Ceed2Med where he is CEO and Co-Founder. Ceed2Med is a hemp and hemp-derivative supply sourcing, production, distribution, and development company that secures production of industrial hemp biomass and raw ingredients that invests in developing supply chain partners and distribution channels worldwide. Ceed2Med is currently the largest shareholder of Exactus Inc.

Bobby Yampolsky is a well-respected member of the southern Florida community and recognized for his generous contributions to many organizations.

About Exactus:

Exactus Inc., is pursuing opportunities in hemp derived Cannabidiol, which is more commonly referred to as CBD. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis plant containing less than 0.3% THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which is the psychoactive component of the cannabis plant. Industrial hemp is cultivated for the plant’s seed, fiber, and extracts. After 40 years of prohibition, the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, known as the 2018 Farm Bill, legalized hemp on the federal level. Hemp production will be regulated by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the states. As a result, Hemp has generally been removed from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). A potential risk of growing hemp in the United States is that the entire crop must be destroyed if it tests at a THC percentage greater than 0.3%.

