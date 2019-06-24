Worldwide Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Markets to 2024 - Proliferation of Smartphones Lead to Escalation in Mobile Data Traffic
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets): Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) in US$ Million for major Geographic Regions including the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.
End-Use Sectors analyzed for the Global market in terms of Annual Installations of
- Small Cells (Femtocells, Picocells, Microcells, and Metrocells)
- Residential and Non-Residential (Urban, Rural/Remote, and Enterprise)
Architectures analyzed for the Global market in terms of Annual Installations of Small Cells in Non-Residential Sector include:
- All-In-One
- Virtualized Controller
- Distributed Radio Unit
- Small Cell with DAS
The report profiles 39 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AirHop Communications, Inc. (USA)
- Airspan Networks Inc. (USA)
- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France)
- American Tower Corp. (USA)
- Aricent Group (USA)
- AT&T Inc. (USA)
- Cambridge Broadband Networks Limited (UK)
- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (Israel)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
- CommScope Inc. (USA)
- Airvana LP (USA)
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)
- ip.access Limited (UK)
- Mobilitie, LLC (USA)
- NEC Corporation (Japan)
- Nokia Networks (Finland)
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Qualcomm Incorporated (USA)
- Qucell, Inc. (USA)
- RadiSys Corporation (USA)
- Ruckus Networks (USA)
- Samsung Networks Business (South Korea)
- SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc. (USA)
- Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson (Sweden)
- ZTE Corporation (China)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Heterogeneous Network (HetNet): Enabling Seamless Movement between Wi-Fi, DAS, Small Cells and Mobile Networks
Figure: The HetNet Continuum
Myriad Advantages Offered by HetNet Solutions Drive Steady Market Evolution
Rising User Expectations of QoE & QoS: Foundation for Carrier HetNet Deployment
HetNets Approach Resolves Network Coverage Gaps & Capacity Shortage
HetNet Undergoes Transformation with Increasing Number of Solution Offerings
Surge in Mobile Data Traffic: The Fundamental Factor Driving HetNet Deployments
Proliferation of Smartphones Lead to Escalation in Mobile Data Traffic
Emerging IoT to Widen the Demand for Mobile Data
Increase in Mobile-Data Traffics Makes Deployment of Distributed Networks Inevitable
Global Market Outlook
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
The Critical Role of Small Cells in Continuity of 4G and Evolution of 5G Drive Strong Growth for Heterogeneous Networks
Small Cells to Become Building Blocks of 5G Networks
Why Network Densification Using Small Cells is Necessary for 5G?
Role of Small Cells in 5G Revolution
Small Cells: The Most Appealing and Cost-Effective Option
Small Cells and Commercial-Scale Implementation of 5G: Current Status
Development and Growth of the Fifth Generation (5G) Wireless Network
Global Small Cell Deployments: Facts & Figures
The Global Small Cell Market Trends Summarized
Increased Small Cell Deployments Anticipated for Densification of LTE Networks
Mitigating Interference Problems in HetNets with Small Cells: Various Techniques
Inter-Cell-Interference-Coordination
Carrier Aggregation along with Cross Carrier Scheduling
Coordinated-Multipoint (CoMP)
Approaches to Deal with 5G Backhaul Network Challenges
Machine Learning, Fuzzy Neural Network, and Bio-inspired Algorithms to Find Increasing Adoption in HetNets
Self-Evolution
Self-Configuration
Self-Healing
Self-Optimization
Taxonomy of AI-Based SON Techniques in HetNets
Machine Learning (ML)
Genetic Algorithms
Future Challenges
Optimization of Data Center Virtual Resource for Cloud-Based HetNets
Utilization of Software-Defined Network (SDN) Intelligence in 5G HetNets
Distributed Edge Intelligence in Hetnets
Global Rollout of LTE Infrastructure: A Major Factor Boosting Prospects for HetNets
HetNet Implementation, from the Perspective of LTE and LTE-A: Key Considerations
Cloud Phenomenon to Further Fuel Wireless Traffic
Small Cells-as-a-Service (SCaaS): An Apt Solution for Saving Manpower and Money
High Costs Deters Cloud RAN Deployment in HetNets
Figure: Cloud RAN Architecture
Mobile Backhaul Critical to Address Requirements of Transforming Mobile Connectivity Landscape
Intelsat Unveils New Newtec Dialog Integrated IntelsatOne 2G Platform
Advancements in Microwave to Help Address 5G Backhaul Requirements
Pre 5G - Enhanced Fixed Wireless Access
SON-Enabled HetNets Ideal for Smooth Integration and Interworking of Diverse Communication Technologies
Figure: HetNets Support Multi-dimensional Telecom Network
SON Software: A Key Enabler in HetNet Implementation
Wi-Fi Offload Assumes Growing Role in HetNet Architecture
Wi-Fi Integrated Small Cells Devices: A Potential Game Changer
HetNets: A Key Benefactor and Enabler of Eco-friendly Green Radios'
Software Defined Networking (SDN): A Potent Approach for Backhaul Applications in HetNets
Convergence of Information and Communications Spawns Plethora of Connected Devices
Figure: Telecommunications Network Convergence
Heterogeneous Networks Suitable for Delivery of M2M Applications and Services
Urban Network Congestion Strengthens Case for HetNets
Smart Small Cell Backhaul Strategy Critical for Smooth Operation of HetNets
Smart Backhauling: A Tool for Honing Competitive Edge of Carriers
Backhauling Vital for Sustaining Service Profitability
Small Cell Backhaul Presents Number of Challenges
SoC Development Essential for Mass Deployment of HetNets
Security Gateway Solutions Required to Keep Pace with Expansion of HetNets
4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
5G Heterogeneous Network (5G HetNets)
Service Management in Next Generation HWN
Innovative Platform for Enterprise Connectivity
Multi-Technology Small Cells
Novel Strategy for Switching Networks in Dense HetNets
Small Cell/Drone Integration Enables Various Applications
Faster 4.5G Networks for Drones Flight
An Innovative Collection of Easy-to Install, Plug and Play Small Cells
NOMA Technique in Large, Hybrid HetNets
More Efficient Backhaul-Solutions for Mobile Networks of the Future
New Site to Overcome Small Cell Site Issues
AirDensity Indoor UE Relay
5. HETNETS ARCHITECTURE OVERVIEW
HetNets: A Prelude
Figure: Typical HetNet Architecture
Components of HetNet
Technical Specifications of HetNet Base Stations in a Nutshell
Macrocells
Small Cells
Classification of Small Cells Based on Deployment Site
Major Milestones in the Evolution of Small Cell Market
Microcells
Picocells
Femtocells
Distributed Antenna System (DAS)
Relay Nodes
Wi-Fi Access Points
Backhaul
Technologies Supporting HetNet Deployment
Self-Organizing Network (SON)
Mobility Management and Traffic Steering
Coordinated multi-point (CoMP)
Voice over LTE (VoLTE)
Major Industry Associations
Small Cells Forum
Network Vendors Interoperability Testing (NVIOT) Forum
3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project)
European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI)
Distinct Attributes of HetNet
Architectural Changes
Self-Organizing Networks (SON)
Flexibility
Deployment Model
Challenges to Service Management of HetNets
Service Modeling
SON Capabilities
On Demand Management
Converged Network Management
Integration of 3GPP RAN with Non-3GPP RAN
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
The HetNet Vendor Ecosystem
Figure: HetNet Vendor Ecosystem
Nokia Rides High on Small Cell Demand
Nokia Benefits from Technical Proficiency
Leading Suppliers of Small Cell Chipsets Summarized
New Market Niches for Specialist Vendors Supplying Small Cells
Leading RAN Vendors Enter the Small Cell Arena
Operators Focus on Small Cell Installations
6.1 FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
6.2 PRODUCT/SOLUTION INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Telstra Launches Telstra 4GX-lite Mobile Satellite Small Cell
Qualcomm Introduces 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads
CCS Completes the Next-Generation Small Cell Network in London
Qualcomm Introduces New LTE-IoT Features on the Qualcomm FSM Small Cell Platform
Nokia Launches MulteFire(TM) Small Cell
Sprint Launches New Small Cell Solution - SpiderCloud
Samsung Unveils New Small Cell Portfolio
Ericsson Launches Three Scalable Small Cell Solutions
Sprint Unveils Sprint Magic Box
SpiderCloud Wireless Announces Frequency Agile Small Cell
6.3 RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Charter to Expand LTE Small Cell Trials in US
Rogers to Deploy Thousands of Small Cells for 5G
Boingo Deploys Private LTE Cellular Network on 3.5 GHz CBRS Band
Metro Transit Partners with T-Mobile US to Install Wireless Equipment inside Metro Tunnels
Comba Telecom Partners with CAV to Construct In-Building Wireless Networks for Proscenium
M1 Partners with Nokia to Test the Use of 5G Small Cells
O2 and Arqiva to Deploy 300 Small Cells across London
Telstra to Deploy 1,000 Small Cells in Metro
ZTE and China Unicom Announces the Commercialization of ZTE Magic Pole Small Cell Solution
Fujitsu Partners with Ceragon to Sell Wireless Backhaul Solutions
Sprint Enters into a Multi-Year Business Partnership with Cox Communications
ARRIS Acquires Ruckus Wireless and ICX Switch Business from Broadcom
Altran Group Acquires Aricent
Qualcomm to Collaborate with ITRI on 5G NR-enabled Small Cell Technologies
Corning Acquires SpiderCloud
Cisco Exits Small Cell Business
Nokia Unveils a New Way of Deploying Small Cells
QuadGen Partners with SpiderCloud to Offer Small Cell Solutions
Reliance Jio and AirHop Announces the Deployment of JioSON Powered by AirHop's eSON360
Airspan Announces the Integration of Airspan's Small Cells into the Reliance Jio
Altiostar Collaborates with Dali Wireless for virtual RAN Technology
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 THE UNITED STATES
A. Market Analysis
Smart Devices and Data Hungry LTE Supported Services Fuel Growth of Small Cell Networks
Mobile Network Operators Embrace Small Cells to Deal with Densification
Small Cell Technology Set to Fast-Track Broadband Connectivity of Chattanooga
FCC Decision to Speed-Up Small Cell Deployments Paves the Way for 5G Preparedness
Small Cells and its Role in 5G
Significance of FCC Decision for Resolving Regulatory Barriers
Recent Developments by Major Providers to Strengthen 5G Services
Small Cells Paves the Way for Extending High-Speed Wireless Connectivity to Rural Regions
The Future of Rural Small Cells
Fixed Wireless
Virtual FttF
B. Market Analytics
8.2 JAPAN
Market Analysis
8.3 EUROPE
A. Market Analysis
Need to Optimize Networks for Data Traffic Drives Growth in the World's Largest HetNets Market
Booming Small Cells Market Becomes a Platform for New Services
Russian Femtocell Market: A Late Bloomer
B. Market Analytics
8.4 ASIA-PACIFIC
A. Market Analysis
Asian MNOs to Remain at the Forefront of Network Densification, Bodes Well for Market Growth
Considerations to Achieve Desirable Progress
Telecom Major, Reliance Jio, Makes India a Potential Laden Market for Small Cells
HetNets and Small Cells in India: An Overview
Small Cells Related Trends Summarized
B. Market Analytics
8.5 REST OF WORLD
A. Market Analysis
African Market: An Emerging Hotbed for Small Cells
B. Market Analytics
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 39 The United States (17)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (11)
- France (2)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)
- Middle East (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s1mlej
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks, Networks
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.