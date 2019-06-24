Global Engineering Plastics Market Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Through 2016-2024 - SABIC and Covestro Dominate Global Polycarbonate Production

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Engineering Plastics: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Engineering Plastics in Metric Tons by the following Product Categories and End-Use Applications: Product Categories - Polycarbonate, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene, Polyacetal, Nylon, Thermoplastic Polyesters, and Others; End-Use Segments- Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Appliances, and Others.



The report profiles 112 companies including many key and niche players such as:



BASF SE (Germany)

Celanese Corporation (USA)

Chi Mei Corp. (Taiwan)

Continental Structural Plastics Inc. (USA)

Covestro AG (Germany)

DowDuPont Inc. (USA)

Eastman Chemicals Company (USA)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

Huntsman Corporation (USA)

Lanxess AG (Germany)

LG Chem (South Korea)

Polyplastics Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Radici Partecipazioni SpA (Italy)

Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

SABIC Innovative Plastics US LLC (USA)

Teijin Ltd. (Japan)

Toray Industries Inc. (Japan)

WinTech Polymer Ltd. (Japan)

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Quick Primer

Current & Future Analysis

Engineering Plastics Emerge as Critical Material for Automotive Industry

Emerging Markets to Propel Demand for Engineering Plastics

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Years 2016 and 2017 in Retrospect

Global Economic Outlook

Stability in Global Manufacturing PMI Infuses New Confidence

While Fiscal Cliff Concerns Recede to Background, Improving Economy Augurs Well for the Market

Market to See New Growth in Key End-Use Sectors

Higher Demand from Automotive Sector Charms the Market

Rise in Automotive Production Augurs Well for Engineering Plastics Market

Demand from Electrical & Electronics Remains Northbound

Appliances Seek More of Engineering Plastics

Aerospace Looks at Engineering Plastics in Search of Low-Weight Materials



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES, AND DRIVERS

Focus on Innovation Steers Growth

Sustainability Emerges as Key Consideration

Engineering Plastics Demonstrate Faster Growth than Commodity Plastics in Medical Applications

Heat-Resistant Engineering Plastics Replace Steel in Hot Water Tanks

Blends - Gaining Ground

High Cost Remains a Key Impeding Factor for Engineering Polymers Resins

Demand Conditions Brighten Up for Polycarbonate

Polycarbonate Panels Make Structures Energy Efficient

Asia - The Leading Polycarbonate Producer

SABIC and Covestro Dominate Global Polycarbonate Production

Electronics Account for Higher Share of the Total PC Demand

Automotive Applications to Boost PC Demand

Transforming Mobility

Lightweight Polycarbonate for Windows of Vehicles

PC Seeks New Opportunities in the Medical Sector

Durability Extends Advantage for PC in Water Bottles

Europe Establishes Norms for PC Sheet

ABS Facing Stiff Competition from Other Engineering Plastics Focuses on Niche Market

Taiwan Leads the Global ABS Production

Nylon Aims New Highs

Nylon Seeks Potential Opportunity in Engine Parts

Automotive Drives Global Polyacetal Demand

Polyplastics Dominates Polyacetal Production

Polyacetal Preferred for Producing Mechanical Parts Because of Excellent Mechanical Properties

Healthy Growth Projected in Thermoplastic Polyesters and Low Volume Resins

Thermoplastic Polyester Engineering Resins and Their Growing Usage

Demand for Thermoplastic Polyester in Medical Applications to Grow

PPS Sees Improved Opportunities

PPS Competes with Nylon in Under-the-Hood Applications



4. THE PLASTIC INDUSTRY - AN INSIGHT

Development of the Plastic Industry: A Historical Purview

The Early Period

World War II Era

Postwar Period

Overview of Manufacturing Processes & Their Classification

Monomer & Polymer Mechanics

Classification of Plastics

Based on the Construction Process

Based on its Ability to Crystallize

Based on their Moldability

Properties of Plastics

Molecular Weight

Mechanical Properties

Electrical Properties

Optical Properties

Wear Properties

Application Areas

Construction

Electronics

Wire and Cable

Medical Industry

Automotive Sector

Cosmetics

Latest Innovations in Plastics



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction to Engineering Plastics

Types of Engineering Plastics

Polycarbonate

ABS (Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene)

Polyacetal (PA)/Acetal Polymers

Nylon

Thermoplastic Polyesters

Others

PPO (Polyphenylene Oxide)

PPS (Polyphenylene Sulfide)

PEEK (Polyetheretherketone)

PEI (Polyetherimide)

Phenolics

Polyimide

Polysulfone

PPSU (Polyphenylsulfone)

Styrene Acrylonitrile

A Review of End-Use Industries

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Audio and Video Equipment

Electric Lighting and Wiring Equipment

Motors and Generators

Semiconductors

Appliances

Other End-Use Sectors

Building/Construction

Medical



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

SABIC and Covestro Lead the Polycarbonate Market

ABS: Chi Mei and LG Chem Leading Producers



6.1 Focus on Select Players



6.2 Product Introductions/Launches

CHIMEI to Launch WONDERLITE PC-115P

LEGO Launches Plant-based Bricks

DSM Adds Hydrolysis-Resistant Grades of PBT to Arnite Family

BASF Develops Ultradur

Eastman Introduces Eastman TREVA

Axion Polymers Launches Recycled ABS Grades



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Alpek Acquires Petroqumica Suape and Citepe

Plaskolite Acquires Covestro's PCS Sheets Business

IVL Acquires Mossi & Ghisolfi's PET Plant in Brazil

Celanese Acquires Omni Plastics

SABIC Announces Agreement Updates with Celanese

DowDuPont Announces the Merger between Dow and DuPont

BASF to Acquire Solvay's Polyamide Business

3A Composites Acquires Athlone Extrusions Ltd.

Celanese Acquires Nilit's Nylon Compounding Division

Alpek to Acquire Petroquimica Suape

Asahi Kasei Launches Engineering Plastics Technical Center in Europe

Teijin Acquires Continental Structural Plastics

Petcore Europe Launches DEMETO Project

ELIX Polymers Signs an Agreement with T&P Plastic for ABS Distribution

Celanese Acquires SO.F.TER.



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Worldwide Engineering Plastics Market by Product Category

Worldwide Engineering Plastics Market by End-Use Sector



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

An Overview of Engineering Plastics Market

Shale Gas Boom to Benefit the US Engineering Plastics Sector

Growing Popularity and Usage of Polycarbonate Material for House Construction

Growth in Large Appliances Manufacturing Spurs Demand for Engineering Plastics

Key Statistics:

B. Market Analytics



8.2 Canada

Market Analysis



8.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B. Market Analytics



8.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Rising Use of Plastics in Automobiles

Volatility in Feedstock Prices Bothers ABS Manufacturers

B. Market Analytics



8.4.1 France

Market Analysis



8.4.2 Germany

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B. Market Analytics



8.4.3 Italy

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B. Market Analytics



8.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B. Market Analytics



8.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



8.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



8.4.7 Rest of Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B. Market Analytics



8.5 Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



8.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

An Overview of Engineering Plastics Market

B. Market Analytics



8.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Domestic Engineering Plastics Sector Poised for Growth

Market to See Expansion in Installed Capacity

End Use Market Analysis

Automobiles

Business Machines and Computers

Machinery Components

Building Materials

Telecom

White Goods/Consumer Durables

Consumer Electronics

India Set to Become Hot Destination for Foreign Investment

Challenges

B. Market Analytics



8.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Consumption of Engineering Plastics Grows in Southeast Asia

B. Market Analytics



8.6 The Middle East & Africa

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B. Market Analytics



8.7 Latin America

Market Analysis



8.7.1 Brazil

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Engineering Plastics Seek New Growth

Low-Cost Asian Products Suppress Domestic Manufacturers

Domestic Companies Count on Government Incentives and Technical Support Service

B. Market Analytics



8.7.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis



9. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 112 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 121)

The United States (38)

Japan (15)

Europe (39) France (3) Germany (12) The United Kingdom (6) Italy (6) Spain (2) Rest of Europe (10)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (27)

Latin America (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tmyzaq

