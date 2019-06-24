The Future of the Global Home Automation Market 2019-2024: Developed Economies at the Forefront of Home Automation Adoption, Asia-Pacific Emerging to be the Long-term Growth Driver
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Home Automation in US$ Million.
The US market is further analyzed by the following Functional Areas:
- Lighting
- Security
- HVAC
- Entertainment
- Others
The report profiles 80 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Abilia AB (Sweden)
- AMX (USA)
- Control4 Corporation (USA)
- Crestron Electronics, Inc. (USA)
- Emerson Climate Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- HomeSeer Technologies, LLC (USA)
- Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
- Leviton Mfg. Company, Inc. (USA)
- Legrand (France)
- Vantage Controls, Inc. (USA)
- Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. (USA)
- Nest Labs (USA)
- Savant Systems LLC (USA)
- Schneider Electric (France)
- Siemens AG (Germany)
- SmartThings (USA)
- TELETASK (Belgium)
- Vera Control, Ltd. (Hong Kong)
- Vivint, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Home Automation: Providing Convenience, Comfort, Safety, Security and Energy Efficiency to Homes
Trend towards Connected World Bodes Well for the Home Automation Market
Security, Lighting and Entertainment Applications Propel Growth in the Global Home Automation Market
Service Component of Home Automation to Record Robust Growth
Managed Service Emerges as the Preferred Installation Type for Home Automation
Wireless Technologies Rule the Home Automation Market
Benefits of Proactive Solutions Contribute to its High Share in Home Automation Market
Developed Economies at the Forefront of Home Automation Adoption, Asia-Pacific Emerging to be the Long-term Growth Driver
Home Automation Networking Protocol & Standards
A Critical Decision to Make
A Peek at Wired Technologies, Wireless Technologies, Integrated Product Families and Open Platforms Standards and Protocols for Home Automation
A Glance at Major Networking Protocols Available For Home Automation
X10
Universal Powerline Bus (UPB)
INSTEON
Z-Wave
ZigBee
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
Thread
A Glance at Select Standards in the Home Automation Market
BATIBUS
LonWorks
CEBus
Konnex
EHS
Competitive Landscape
A Glance at Few Latest Entrants in the Home Automation Market
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Growing Need to Address the Constant Rise in Electricity Costs Drives Focus onto Home Automation
Rising Significance of IoT in Home Automation
Open Source Home Automation Software to Resolve Privacy Issues
Smart Homes
The Future of Home Automation
Key Statistics
Latest Trends in the Smart Home Technology Landscape
Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones and Smart Mobile Devices: A Strong Growth Driver for Home Automation Market
Technology Innovations: Spearheading Growth
iHome Launches Amazon Alexa-enabled Clock Radio
AXIS Unveils AXIS Gear for Window Shades
Whisker Labs Home Energy Monitoring Sensor
RTI KX10 10-inch In-Wall Touchpanel
Venstar Wireless Temperature Sensor
Lutron Connect Bridge and App
SnapAV OvrC Pro Remote Home Monitoring and Management Systems
Hubs and Controllers
Surveillance Cameras
Locks and Home Security Systems
Heating and Cooling
Cooking
Automation in Lighting Systems
Easing Management and Control of Lighting Products
A Review of the Most Popular Smart Lighting Switches
A Comparative Review of Select Smart Light Bulbs
Rising Use of Voice-Activated Commands to Control Home Automation Products
A Comparative Review of Select Smart Speakers
Home Automation Devices Bolster Sales of Consumer Electronics Market
Zero Homes Bringing a Paradigm Shift in Smart Homes Market
Programmable Thermostats
Innovative Panels
Home Automation Apps Enable Easy Control and Management of Home Devices and Functionalities
Smartwatches Herald a New Era in Home Automation
Smart Security Systems Continue to Gain Rapid Acceptance
Assimilating Billing, Metering, Control & Security Processes
Integrated Security Capabilities Drive Home Automation Demand
Choosing Between DIY and Professional Installation of Home Security Systems
A Comparative Review of Select Smart Home Security Systems
A Comparative Review of Select Home Security Cameras
Video Doorbells Market
A Promising Market
A Comparative Review of Select Video Doorbells
Smart Locks
Securing Home Premises Smartly
A Comparative Review of Select Smart Locks
Steady Decline in Prices Promote Market Adoption
DIY Home Automation Market Gains Traction
Emergence of Web-Based Home Automation System
Emerging Technologies Enabling Home Automation
Wireless Home Automation Systems Set to Dominate the Market
Rising Popularity of Bluetooth Technology in the Home Automation Market
Media Streaming: The Latest Addition to Home Automation Systems
Home Automation: A Cost Saving Solution Rather than a Luxury Proposition
Managed Home Automation Services to Drive Equipment Sales
Growing Focus on Energy Conservation Drives Demand for Home Automation Products
Residential Sector Dominates Home Automation Demand
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Aging Population: An Important Growth Driver
Rapid Urbanization Spur Demand for Better Provisioned Houses
Burgeoning Middle Class Population Spurs Market Growth
Construction Industry Dynamics Dictate Trends in Home Automation Market
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Home Automation Systems
Centrally Controlled Systems
Distributed-Control Systems
Individual Control Systems
Functional Areas of Home Automation System
HVAC Controls
Lighting Controls
Lighting Control Devices
Entertainment Controls
Security Controls
Benefits of Home Automation Systems
Challenges Ahead
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Wipro Introduces Wipro Z Nxt Integrated Home Automation Solution
Comcast to Expand Home Automation Offerings
Vivint Unveils Streety App
Honeywell Rolls Out Home Automation Solution for Middle East
ABB Introduces Wireless Home Automation Solutions
Capricoast.com Unveils Home Automation Solutions in India
ABB Announces Integration of Amazon Alexa and Sonos into ABB- free@home system
Honeywell Unveils Honeywell Smart Home Security System
Savant Introduces Savant Multi-STAT Touch Screen Thermostat
Savant Launches Savant Touch Wall Mounted Dedicated Touch Screens
Nest Labs Unveils New Home Security Solution
Nest Labs Launches Nest Thermostat E
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
eZLO and ZLINK Partners to Introduce ZLINK Smart Home Hub
Amazon Takes Over Ring
Foxconn Takes Over Belkin International
Sigma Designs to Sell Z-Wave Business to Silicon Labs
Amazon Takes Over Blink
sonnen Unveils sonnenBatterie for Home Automation
Orange and Tyco Ink Agreement to Launch Smart Security Service in Spain
Smartron Acquires Majority Stake in MiQasa
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 80 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 89)
The United States (47)
Canada (2)
Japan (1)
Europe (23)
- France (5)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (10)
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14)
Middle East (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k2wnxk
