R1 Showcases Latest Advancements in Automated Revenue Cycle Management at HFMA 2019 Annual Conference

Builds largest digital workforce in healthcare revenue cycle with more than four million automated transactions annually to deliver superior financial results

CHICAGO, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc . (NASDAQ:RCM), a leader in technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) services to healthcare providers, announced it will demonstrate how its enhanced RCM solutions – strengthened by intelligent automation – can improve the patient’s financial experience and deliver superior financial results to healthcare provider organizations at booth #961 and in the Innovation Hub at HFMA’s Annual Conference.



/EIN News/ -- “R1 has automated thousands of individual revenue cycle tasks and is currently processing over four million automated transactions annually with secure connections to over 30 EMR systems, contributing to the creation of the largest digital workforce in healthcare revenue cycle management,” said Gary Long, executive vice president and Chief Commercial Officer, R1.

One of the solutions streamlined and enhanced by R1’s automation efforts is the Patient Experience platform which R1 will demonstrate at HFMA. Winner of the 2018 HFMA Most Innovative New Product award, the Patient Experience platform is part of R1’s overall offerings of technology-enabled solutions designed to deliver measurable results such as an increase in net patient revenue up to five percent, a reduction in cost to collect of up to 15 percent, and a 50 percent reduction in final denial write offs.

The Patient Experience platform is a digital self-service solution that enables patients to manage their data in a single easy-to-use environment, from appointment to appointment, thereby markedly improving patient satisfaction. It now includes a patient estimator which enables price transparency at the time of scheduling to help patients make more informed financial decisions, and the ability to create prior authorizations, easing the administrative burden for patients and providers. The solution earns patient Net Promoter Survey (NPS) ratings of nine or 10 out of 10 by a majority of patients.

R1 will continue to evaluate, test and design new technologies like the Patient Experience platform for health systems, hospitals and physician groups at its new Technology & Innovation Center. In collaboration with Intermountain Healthcare, the 30,000 square foot facility had a grand opening on June 11, 2019, in Salt Lake City with guests including former Governor and Secretary of Health and Human Services, Mike Leavitt, Dr. Marc Harrison, president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare and Bert Zimmerli, executive vice president and CFO of Intermountain Healthcare.

“By embracing a digital transformation approach to RCM, we will remain the trusted partner to continually meet the needs of our customers, provide the ability to grow and scale their organizations, and deliver on their financial and operational goals,” said Long.

To support our efforts to automate and transform the revenue cycle, R1 will:

Host Todd Craghead, vice president of revenue cycle at Intermountain Healthcare, at booth #961 to share his perspective on Intermountain Healthcare’s experience working with R1 as their exclusive RCM provider across all Intermountain Healthcare patient care sites.





Sponsor the HFMA keynote presentation “The Winds of Change are Blowing” by Marcus Whitney, founder and CEO of Health: Further on Tuesday, June 25 from 8:15 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. in the Chapin Theater.

Forward Looking Statements

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM is a leading provider of technology-enabled RCM services which transform and solve revenue cycle performance challenges across hospitals, health systems and physician groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more visit: r1rcm.com.



R1 Contact:

Media Relations:

Natalie Joslin 678-585-1206

media@r1rcm.com



