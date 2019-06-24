West Telecom Services Expands Flowroute Solution to Deliver International Coverage of Cloud-based, Local and Toll-free Numbers

Optimizing West Telecom’s renowned solutions, Flowroute’s Network of Networks is now providing extensive coverage in over 160 countries

OMAHA, Neb., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Corporation (“West” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced the international expansion of its Flowroute software-centric carrier capabilities. The Flowroute solution now delivers the most comprehensive availability of international telephone numbers, including cloud-based, local and toll-free inbound numbers, in over 160 countries around the world. Currently, no other company offers this extensive library of available international inbound and toll-free numbers. The Flowroute solution is being showcased at International Telecoms Week (ITW) in Atlanta from June 23-26.



Flowroute solution customers will now have access to a vast selection of inbound local or toll-free numbers at an international scale. Global enterprises, call centers, developers, communication service providers (CSPs), including Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) industries can benefit from this new offering. The increased volume and versatility of numbers allows clients to select telephone numbers that are optimal for their business and extend the reach of their network rapidly, at competitive rates, without incurring network expansion costs.

“We are thrilled to announce this milestone and our growing international presence,” said Chris Malinowski, president of West Telecom Services. “For global enterprises, communications have no borders. The ability to easily connect and collaborate with colleagues, partners and customers on an international level is imperative. The rollout of our international phone numbers will provide customers with broader coverage in their international markets.”

Clients with an international presence can now leverage the Flowroute suite of cloud-based toll-free and local numbers to quickly and easily provision telephone numbers. International clients will also have access to unlimited scalability on-demand, as well as the dynamic capacity of the Flowroute network of networks. These features allow clients to easily accommodate an increased volume of calls with no impact to the quality of service. When working within the Flowroute Customer Portal, developers are able to scale offerings when building on top of an API, or port, and route phone numbers within seconds.

West Corporation is a leading technology enablement company that connects people around the world, making companies more efficient and improving lives. West helps its clients more effectively communicate, collaborate and connect with their audiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative solutions.

For over 30 years, West has provided reliable, high-quality voice and data services. West has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. West is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.west.com.

Powered by West, Flowroute is a cloud-based communications platform that enables communication service providers, value-added resellers and enterprises to quickly and easily migrate premise-based communication systems to voice over internet protocol (VoIP). By providing businesses with programmatic access to communications infrastructure services, Flowroute removes the complexity of introducing new communications solutions to market. The patented nationwide Flowroute HyperNetwork™ delivers leading carrier-quality calling and messaging services with unparalleled reliability, reach, and simplicity.

