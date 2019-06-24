The Raz-Plus Personalized Reading Solution from Learning A-Z is the Winner of the 2019 SIIA CODiE Award for the Best Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution

The award marks the fifth consecutive year a Learning A-Z solution for K–12 schools has won a CODiE Award

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning A-Z ® today announced that its Raz-Plus ® blended learning solution has won the 2019 CODiE Award for the Best Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution for Grades PreK–8. CODiE Award recipients are recognized as the most innovative companies producing effective education technology products.

Raz-Plus is a comprehensive blended learning platform that provides effective teacher-led instruction, developmentally appropriate reading practice, formative assessment, and data-driven reporting to improve the reading skills of every student, at every level. With more than 50,000 reading resources, lesson plans, activities, and quizzes, Raz-Plus makes instruction more effective and saves teachers time.

“Learning A-Z is a company dedicated to expanding literacy through research-based, online resources for PreK–6 students and teachers,” said Learning A-Z President Patrick Marcotte. “Winning the CODiE Award for the Best Reading/Writing/Literature solution is a powerful affirmation that educators believe our products are among the most effective in helping students develop their reading, writing, and critical literacy skills.”

For more than 30 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards have honored thousands of software, education, information, and media products for achieving excellence and innovation in technology. They are the only peer-recognized program in the education technology industry, and each award serves as market validation for a product’s innovation, vision, and overall industry impact.

“The 2019 CODiE Award winners represent the best of a new class of innovative products that are disrupting education and adding new efficiencies for educators and administrators. These exciting new products are opening doors for learners of all ages by developing and utilizing new technologies to respond to student and educator needs,” said Jeff Joseph, SIIA president. “Congratulations to all our honorees!”

About Learning A-Z

Learning A-Z® is a literacy-focused PreK-6 educational provider of technology-enabled learning solutions. Our products blend traditional teacher-led instruction with robust online resources to make teaching more effective and efficient, practice more accessible and personalized, assessment more strategic and automated, and learning more informed and proactive. Our suite of products includes: Raz-Plus®, Reading A-Z™, Raz-Kids®, Headsprout®, Science A-Z®, Writing A-Z™, and Vocabulary A-Z™. Learning A-Z products are used by more than 8 million students in more than 170 countries. Learning A-Z is a business unit of Cambium Learning® Group, Inc.

For more information, please visit www.learninga-z.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter .

About Cambium Learning Group, Inc.

Cambium Learning® Group is an award-winning educational technology solutions leader dedicated to helping all students reach their potential through individualized and differentiated instruction. Using a research-based, personalized approach, Cambium Learning Group delivers SaaS resources and instructional products that engage students and support teachers in fun, positive, safe and scalable environments. These solutions are provided through Learning A-Z® (online differentiated instruction for elementary school reading, writing and science), ExploreLearning® (online interactive math and science simulations, a math fact fluency solution, and a K–2 science solution), Voyager Sopris Learning® (blended solutions that accelerate struggling learners to achieve in literacy and math and professional development for teachers), and VKidz Learning (online comprehensive homeschool education and programs for literacy and science). We believe that every student has unlimited potential, that teachers matter, and that data, instruction, and practice are the keys to success in the classroom and beyond.

Come learn with us at www.cambiumlearning.com .

Media Contacts

Learning A-Z

Lisa Jabara-May, Vice President, Marketing

lisa.jabara-may@learninga-z.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.