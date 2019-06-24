Global Germanium Market Forecasts 2019-2024 - Infrared Applications Steer Strong Demand

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germanium: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Germanium in Kilograms by the following End-Use Segments: Fiber Optic Systems, Polymerization Catalysts, Infrared Optics, Electronics/Solar Applications, and Other Uses.



The report profiles 17 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Chemical & Technical Developments Ltd (UK)

Indium Corporation (USA)

JSC Germanium (Russia)

Novotech, Inc. (USA)

Photonic Sense GmbH (Germany)

PPM Pure Metals GmbH (Germany)

Teck Resources Limited (Canada)

Umicore Electro-Optic Materials (Belgium)

Umicore S.A. (Belgium)

Yunnan Chihong Zinc and Germanium Co. Ltd (China)

Yunnan Lincang Xinyuan Germanium Industry Co. Ltd. (China)

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Current & Future Analysis

Analysis by End-Use Application

Analysis by Geographic Region

Global Production landscape

China Continues to Remain a Major Market

Germanium dioxide and Ge Metal Price Volatility Trends

Fiber Optic Network Expansions to Benefit Demand for Germanium.

Glass Fibers with SiGe Core

A Potential Growth Market

Infrared Applications Steer Strong Demand

Smart Phones to Drive Growth

Electronic Components

A Major End-Use Market

SiGe Technology Supports Growth

Semiconductor

A Key Application Market

Solar Cells Propel the Demand for Germanium Substrates

Medical Fiber Optics

An Emerging End-Use Market for Germanium

New Uses for Germanium



2. PRODUCT DEVELOPMENTS

Silicon-Germanium Transistor Achieves Record Speed Levels

Scientists Develop Thin Films of Germanium for Flexible Electronics

Innovative Epitaxy Process to Integrate GeSn MOSPET Devices on Silicon

Germanium Laser

Engineering Challenges

Germanane to Provide Electron Transportation



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Germanium

A Technical Primer

Physical Constants of Germanium

Atomic Structure

History of Germanium

Occurrence

Common Ores

Isotopes of Germanium

Extraction of Germanium

From Zinc Ores

Synthetic Method

Germanium Compounds

Germanium Tetrachloride

Applications of Germanium

Solid-State Electronics

The First Known Application of Germanium

Fiber Optics & Infrared Optics

Other End-Use Applications of Germanium

As a Catalyst

As a Bacteriocide

Environmental Concerns



4. MAJOR END-USE MARKETS

Fiber Optic Systems

Communication Systems Boost Optic Fiber Technology

Polymerization Catalysts

Infrared Optics

Electronics and Solar Electrical Applications

Semiconductors

Diodes

Germanium-Carbon Diodes

Transistors

Germanium Detectors

Solar Cells

Other End-Use Applications

Jewelry Products

Optical Discs

Conventional Concave Mirrors

Germanium-Carbon Composites

Germanium in Medicine

Organic and Inorganic Germanium

Benefits of Organic Germanium

Germanium Sesquioxide

Bis-Beta Carboxyethyl Germanium Sesquioxide

Colloidal Germanium

Use of Organic Germanium (Ge-132) in Cosmetic Products

Adverse Effects of Inorganic Germanium



5. SUBSTITUTES OF GERMANIUM

Polymerization Catalysts Substitutes

Substitute to SiGe Chips



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Ivanhoe Mines to Commence Production at the Kipushi Zinc- Copper-Silver-Germanium Mine

Tasca Signs Definitive Agreement with Samarium Borealis Corp



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Chemical and Technical Developments Ltd (UK)

Indium Corporation (USA)

JSC Germanium (Russia)

Novotech, Inc. (USA)

Photonic Sense GmbH (Germany)

PPM Pure Metals GmbH (Germany)

Teck Resources Limited (Canada)

Umicore SA (Belgium)

Umicore Electro-Optic Materials (Belgium)

Yunnan Chihong Zinc and Germanium Co., Ltd (China)

Yunnan Lincang Xinyuan Germanium Industry Co., Ltd. (China)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Germanium Market by End-Use Application



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Sources of Germanium

Pricing Scenario

Key Players

B.Market Analytics



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Key Player

B.Market Analytics



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics



4. EUROPE

Market Analysis

4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

4g. BELGIUM

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

4h. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis

5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Overview

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

5b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Total Companies Profiled: 17 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 18)

The United States (4)

Canada (2)

Japan (1)

Europe (7) France (1) Germany (2) The United Kingdom (1) Rest of Europe (3)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

Africa (1)

