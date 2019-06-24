Foot Care Products - Global Market Insights & Strategies 2016-2019 & 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foot Care Products: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Foot Care Products in US$ by the following Product Segments: Devices, and Medication.



The report profiles 119 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Foot Care Products Market

A Prelude

US - The Single Largest Market

Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Market

Foot Care Segments Exhibiting Varied Growth Rates



2. TRENDS, DRIVERS & CHALLENGES

Aging Population Offers Growth Prospects

The Emerging Middle Class in Developing Countries to Fuel Market

Mounting Healthcare Costs Spur Preference for Preventive Healthcare

Women: An Important Consumer Cluster

Rising Interest in Grooming Among Men Signals Opportunities

Product Innovations Pioneer Growth

Innovations in Foot-Care Medication to Expand Opportunities

Device Innovations

Key to Growth

Growing Awareness and Product Innovations Drive Demand for Foot Insoles

Focused Insole Makers See Growing Opportunities

Major Shoemakers Embrace 3D Printing, Eye Entry into 3D Printed Insoles

New Antifungal Treatments Promise Higher Efficacy

Nanomedicine to Improve Anti-Fungal Treatment

E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities

Significance of Foot-Care in Diabetic Population

A Prelude

Smart Socks

The Future of Diabetic Foot Care?

Obese Population

A Weighty Market Driver

Price

Important Factor in Foot Care Market

Natural Remedies

A Challenge?



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Foot Care

Definition

Foot Care Products Provide Pain Relief and Greater Comfort

Foot Facts & Figures

Foot Care Segments

Foot Care Devices

Arch Bandage

Arch Supports

Corn Pain Relievers

Foam Toe Bandages

Foam Toe Separators

Toe Separators

Foot Insole

Open Shoe Insoles

Shoe Insole with Three Layers

Foot Bed Insoles

Gel Insoles

Terrycloth Insoles

Mid-Soles

Outsoles

Gel Insert

Foot Petals

Sandals

Open-toed Shoes

Heels

Vamps

Cellular Cushioning Systems

Memory Foam Pads

Toe Protectors

Night Splint

Plantar Fasciitis Night Splints

Sock Night Splint

Benefits of Sock Night Splint

Foot Care Medication

Skin Antifungals

Foot Antifungals

Dos and Don'ts of Antifungals

Precautionary Measures

Side Effects of Antifungals

Specialty Lotions

Foot Care Lotion

Essential Oil Blend

Soft Gel Products

Polymer Gel Pad

Design of the Pad

Foot Care Therapies

Spa Foot Therapy

Foot Stress Reliever

Risk Factors for Foot Problems in Older People

General Foot Problems

Bunion

Hammertoes

Ingrown Nail

Neuropathy

Poor Circulation (Peripheral Vascular Disease)

Spurs

Arch Problems

Corns and Calluses

Corns

Calluses

Heel Pain

Neuroma

Osteoarthritis

Warts (Plantar Wart)

Fungal Infection

Foot Wetness & Foot Odor

Causative Factors for Foot Odor

Foot Odor Causes from Continuous Wearing of Shoes and Socks

Material of Sock

Direct Wearing of Shoes

Characteristics of Foot Odor

Foot Odor

An Area of Concern

Methods to Combat Foot Odor

Athlete's Foot

Methods of Preventing Athlete's Foot

Foot & Heel Injuries

Common Foot & Heel Injuries

Ankle Fracture

Plantar Fasciitis

Achilles Tendonitis

Ruptures of Achilles Tendon

Strains and Sprains

Metatarsalgia

Heel Spurs

Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome

Severs Disease

Common Foot Care Treatments

Foot Baths

Oils & Creams

Exercise

Other Foot Aids

Foot Care Recommendations

Diabetic Foot Care

Daily Routine Check for Diabetics



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Kinetec UK Launches FootCare Medical Footwear

OPI Rolls Out ProSpa Hand and Feet Care Products

Silipos Unveils Silipos Active Foot Support Product Line

Cutex Releases New Line of Foot Products

Kneed Footwear Unveils New Range of After-market Insoles

Wiivv Introduces BASE Custom Insoles for Masses

Amop Introduces Pedi Perfect Wet & Dry Rechargeable Foot File

Keva Rolls Out Foot Care Cream for Dry Skin

Spenco Launches Customizable Insoles for Alleviating Foot Pain

Naressa Rolls Out New Callus Remover Exclusively on Amazon

Skinfix Rolls Out Skinfix Diabetic Relief Collection

Amope Launches New Nail Care and Foot File Products

Adidas Unveils 3D-Printed Customizable Performance Insoles

Care Me Introduces Upgrade for Rechargeable Foot Callus Remover

Superfeet Introduces New Insoles Line for Hunting

Neubourg Pharma Rolls Out Allpresan Foot Foam Creams in the UK

La Beaut Pure Introduces New Foot Callus Remover on Amazon

Reckitt Benckiser Launches Scholl Velvet Electronic Foot File in India



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Aetrex Takes Over SOLS Systems

Implus Acquires Spenco's Insole and Medical Adhesive Businesses

FootBalance Establishes Own Branded Concession Store

Superdrug Launches New Insole Brand Enertor

iMcustom to Introduce In-store Retail 3D Printed Insoles

Wiivv Closes Seed Round for Launch of 3D Printed Insoles

Zero G to Open CRAFT Center in Helsinki

SOLS Establishes SOLSonBowery Pop-up Shop for 3D Printed Insoles

GSK and Novartis Form Consumer Healthcare JV

Moberg Commences Shipping of Kerasal Complete Care to Walgreens



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Footwear

A Prelude

Sports Retailers See Big Value in Insoles

New Products, Innovation and Research Evidence

Manufacturers Leave No Stone Unturned to Win the Race

Consumer Interest Spurs Foot Care Products

Select Foot Injury Stats

Aging Population Offers Prospects

Surging Diabetic Population

A Business Case

Alarming Rise in Obesity to Drive Demand

Antifungal Medication

List of Select Non-Prescription Antifungals

List of Select Prescription Antifungals

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Diabetes Foot Ulcer in Canada

A Statistics Review

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics



3. JAPAN

Market Analysis



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Diabetes Prevalence in Europe

B.Market Analytics

4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Aging Population Signals Opportunities

B.Market Analytics

4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Foot Care Products Market in the UK

An Overview

Diabetic Foot Ulcers in England

An Overview

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

India & China

Markets with Potential

B.Market Analytics

5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Favorable Demographics Bodes Well for Future Market Growth

B.Market Analytics

5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Diabetes Scenario

Product Launches

B.Market Analytics

5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

6a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis

6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis



7. REST OF WORLD

Market Analysis



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Total Companies Profiled: 119 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 126)

The United States (71)

Canada (7)

Europe (32) Germany (8) The United Kingdom (12) Italy (1) Spain (1) Rest of Europe (10)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14)

Middle East (2)

