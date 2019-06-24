Global Veterinary Vaccines Market Outlook to 2024: Plant-based Vaccines are the Next Avenue in Cost-effective & Efficacious Vaccines
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Europe, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Veterinary Vaccines in US$ by the following Product Segments: Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines, & Feline Vaccines), and Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines, & Other Animal Vaccines).
The report profiles 102 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Bayer AG (Germany)
- Biogenesis Bago S.A. (Argentina)
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)
- Ceva Sant Animale (France)
- Elanco Animal Health (USA)
- Diamond Animal Health (USA)
- Indian Immunologicals Ltd. (India)
- Merck Animal Health (USA)
- Virbac S.A. (France)
- Zoetis Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Market Outlook
Important Animal Diseases
Veterinary Vaccines Market on a Growth Trajectory
Livestock Vaccines Rule the Roost
Select Animal Disease Vaccines
Mature Markets Vis-a-vis Emerging Markets
Veterinary Vaccines Market based on Technology
- Live Attenuated Vaccines
- Killed/Inactivated Vaccines
- Recombinant vector vaccines
Recombinant DNA Technology to Take Over the Industry
Vector-based Vaccines
DNA Vaccines
Subunit and Virus-Like Particle (VLP)-based vaccines
Targeted Deletions/Modifications-based Vaccines
Collaborative R&D for Various Types of Veterinary Vaccines
Market Challenges
3. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS
Need to Ensure Sustainable Food Supply Spurs Growth
Increasing Demand for Animal Protein in Developing Countries to Benefit the Market
Increasing Pet Ownership Drives Demand for Companion Animal Vaccines
Spread of Zoonotic Diseases Propels Growth of Veterinary Vaccines
Social Concerns on Slaughtering Presents a Valid Case for Use of Vaccines
Novel Trends in Animal Vaccine Development
Reduced Response Time
Drug Resistance
Serotype Cross-Protection
Innovative Manufacturing
Technological Advancements
Porcine Market Offers Significant Prospects for Growth and New Vaccine Development
Select Swine Diseases
Select Key Marketed Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccines
Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDV) Vaccines Available in Select Countries
Improvised Adjuvant Usage and Veterinary Vaccine Delivery Systems
Anthrax and Other Vaccines with Improved Adjuvants in the Pipeline
Matrix Adjuvant Technology by Novavax
Global Efforts to Conquer FMD by an Effective Vaccine
Member Countries with Endorsed Official Control Programme for FMD
FMD Free Zone Where Vaccination Is Practised
Foot-and-Mouth Disease Vaccines Available
Developments in the Poultry Vaccine Market
Vaccination - Critical for Controlling Avian Influenza Virus
Avian Influenza Vaccines
New Effervescent Tablets Vaccines against NDV - Augmenting Trend towards Convenient Administration
Vaccination in the Hatchery Gains Momentum
Parasitic Vaccines Segment Holds Potential
Egg-Derived Veterinary Vaccines in Human Vaccine Facilities
New Vaccine Strains - The Imminent Need in the Vaccine Market
The Need for Innovative Vaccine Delivery Mechanism Increasing
More Vaccines Needed to Prevent Zoonotic Infections
Plant-based Vaccines - the Next Avenue in Cost-effective and Efficacious Vaccines; Obstacles Persist Delaying Market Debut
Pricing Affects the Livestock Vaccine Market
Over-Vaccination Trend May Prove Harmful
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Vaccines - An Evolutionary Scan
Veterinary Medicines - A Brief Review
Concept Development
Production of Vaccines
Veterinary Vaccines - An Essential Component of Animal Healthcare
What Does A Veterinary Vaccine Do?
Classification of Veterinary Vaccines
Companion Animal Vaccines
Canine Vaccines
Canine Distemper
Canine Parvovirus
Tracheobronchitis
Canine Coronavirus
Canine Leptospirosis
Canine Giardia
Canine Lyme borreliosis
Canine Rabies
Feline Vaccines
Feline Panleukopenia Virus Vaccine
Feline Calicivirus & Herpesvirus Vaccine
Rabies Virus Vaccine
Feline Leukemia Virus Vaccine
Chlamydia, Feline Infectious Peritonitis, and Ringworm Vaccines
Livestock Vaccines
Bovine Vaccines
Bovine virus diarrhoea - Mucosal disease (BVD-MD)
Johne's disease
Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis (IBR)
Blackleg
Neosporosis
Poultry Vaccines
Ovine Vaccines
Porcine Vaccines
Equine Vaccines
Aquaculture Vaccines
A Tabular Analysis on Select Animal Diseases Controlled by Vaccines
Vaccination and Its Reactions
Veterinary Vaccines - Latest Breakthroughs
Marker/DIVA Vaccines
DNA Vaccines
Gene-Deleted Vaccines
Viral-Vectored Vaccines
5. NOTES ON SELECT ANIMAL DISEASES
Brucellosis
Tuberculosis
Johne's disease
Spirochete Associated Diseases
Respiratory Disease in Goats, Sheep, and Cattle
Porcine Respiratory Diseases
Mastitis
African Swine Fever
Avian Influenza
East Coast Fever
Hemorrhagic Septicemia
Foot-And-Mouth Disease
Japanese Encephalitis
Rift Valley Fever
Equine Virus Infection
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Focus on Select Key Players
6.2 Product Launches and Innovations
Elanco Animal Health Launches Novel Respiratory PRRS Vaccine
Merck Animal Health Launches SEQUIVITY Technology
Merck Animal Health Launches Updated Equine Influenza Vaccines
Hipra Introduces Smart Vaccination
Ceva Introduces New Technology Vaccines
Merial, Boehringer Introduces Needle-free Canine Vaccine
Zoetis Introduces Vanguard CIV H3N2/H3N8 Vaccine
HIPRA Canada Animal Health Introduces ERYSENG PARVO
MSD Animal Health Introduces First Live Poultry Vaccine
Aptimmune Introduces World's First Mucosal PRRSV Vaccine
AgriLabs Plans to Commercialize DNA Vaccine Platform
HIPRA Introduces STARTVAC in Korea
MSD Animal Health Unveils PORCILIS PCV ID
Virbac Rolls Out Lepto4 Vaccine
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
PHARMAQ Signs Agreement with Vinh Hoan for Pangasius Vaccine
Boehringer Ingelheim Announces Plans for Establishing Strategic Production Center for Veterinary Public Health in France
MSD Animal Health Announces Partnership with Vinovo to Enhance Poultry Health
Wageningen Bioveterinary Research Collaborates with Ceva Sant Animale to Develop Veterinary Vaccines
Zoetis Plans to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China
Boehringer Ingelheim Invests 65 Million in Avian Vaccines
Three Animal Health Companies Announces Joint Venture to Launch Vaccine for FMD in China
Huvepharma Acquires AgriLabs
Merck Animal Health Acquires Prondil S.A.
MSD Animal Health Agrees with Laboratrios LETI to Distribute LetiFend Vaccine
MSD Animal Health Plans to Purchase New Manufacturing Facility in Krems, Austria
Ceva Phylaxia Completes the Inauguration of New European Vaccine Plant
Elanco Inaugurates Autogenous Poultry Vaccine Manufacturing Facility in Winslow, Maine
EU Authorizes First DNA Vaccine to Protect Against Salmon Pancreas Disease in Atlantic Salmon
Agrilabs Receives USDA Approval of the First DNA Vaccine for Chickens
Elanco Animal Health Acquires Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica's U.S. Feline, Canine and Rabies Vaccines Portfolio
Ceva Sant Animale Agrees with EBVAC to Form a New Business Venture, Ceva EBVAC
Ceva Completes the Acquisition of Merial's Diversified Product Portfolio from Boehringer Ingelheim
IDT Biologika Acquires Ridgeway Biologicals Ltd
Boehringer Ingelheim Acquires Merial
PHARMAQ Acquires Nordland Sett Vak
Plumbline Life Sciences Receives License for Inovio's Foot and Mouth Disease DNA Vaccine
Bayer Teams Up with BioNTech for Development of Innovative Veterinary mRNA Vaccines
Harrisvaccines Secures Production Platform Vaccine Licensure from USDA
Orix to Acquire Kyoto Biken
Phibro to Take Over Vaccine Assets of MVP Laboratories
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 THE UNITED STATES
A. Market Analysis
Food Safety Concerns and Biotechnological Offerings Drive the Veterinary Vaccines Market
List of Select Veternary Vaccines Available in the US
H5N1 Virus: A Conundrum for the US Industry
Increasing Pet Ownership - An Insight
B. Market Analytics
8.2 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Steady Market Growth Expected Due to Superior Livestock Management
List of Available Veterinary Vaccines in Europe
Regulations
EU Animal Welfare Strategy
B. Market Analytics
8.2.1 FRANCE
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
B. Market Analytics
8.2.2 GERMANY
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Pet Population in Germany
B. Market Analytics
8.2.3 ITALY
Market Analysis
8.2.4 THE UNITED KINGDOM
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Pet Population in the UK
B. Market Analytics
8.2.5 SPAIN
Market Analysis
8.2.6 REST OF EUROPE
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
A Review of Select Regional Markets
The Netherlands
Denmark
Russia Mass-Produces Vaccines against Avian Flu
B. Market Analytics
8.3 REST OF WORLD
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Focus on Select Markets
ASIA-PACIFIC
CHINA
Increased Livestock Output and Emerging Pet Industry Lead to Higher Vaccine Demand
Growing Pet Industry Holds Promise
Threat of Avian Influenza Outbreaks Creates Market for Effective Vaccine
Demand for Higher-Quality Swine Fever Vaccine
Demand for Effective PRRS Vaccines by Foreign Manufacturers
FMD Epidemics Cause Increased demand for Vaccine
Effective Rabies Vaccine Needed to Curb Dog Menace
Highly Consolidated Chinese Veterinary Market
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
India
Animal Vaccines Market to Surge
Major Players
New Opportunities Exist despite Well Established Market
NORTH KOREA
TAIWAN
Taiwan's Animal Healthcare Industry under Scan
AUSTRALIA
A Note on Australian Veterinary Therapeutics Market
Sizing the Market
LATIN AMERICA
Current & Future Analysis
CANADA
Overview of the Canadian Animal Health Industry
Imports and Manufacture of Veterinary Biologics
First to Access E. coli 0157:H7 Vaccine
B. Market Analytics
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 94 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 110)
- The United States (21)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (6)
- Europe (28)
- France (5)
- Germany (5)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Italy (2)
- Spain (4)
- Rest of Europe (7)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (31)
- Middle East (4)
- Latin America (14)
- Africa (5)
