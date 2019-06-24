Analysis on the Global Mobile UCC Market, 2019: Emerging Markets are Hotspots for Growth
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration in US$ Million.
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Availability of Diverse Channels of Communication Heightens the Need for Unification
The Explosion of Enterprise Mobility Drives the Emergence of Mobile UCC
Mobile UCC: Keeping People Mobile, Connected and Productive 24/7
Mobile UCC: Market Overview
High M&A Activity Indicative of a Competitive Market
Market Outlook
Developed Markets: Key Revenue Contributors
Emerging Markets: Hotspots for Growth
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS
Secondary Market Drivers Supporting & Creating the Need for Converged Business Mobility Architecture
Ballooning BYOD Trend
Globalization of Businesses & Workforce Decentralization
Ranking of Key Benefits of a Mobile Workforce
Proliferation of Smartphones & Tablets
Rollout of High Speed Networks Supports Enterprise Mobility Initiatives
Other Noteworthy Trends & Drivers
Integration of BYOD Device Management & Security Policies into Mobile UCC: A Vital Factor for Mobile UCC Project Success
UC Mobility App: The Glue That Secures UC & Mobility Together
Scalability & Cost Benefits Spur Popularity of Managed & Hosted Mobile UCC
Traditional Managed Services Gain Rapid Acceptance
On-Demand Elasticity & Agility Marks the Disruptive Emergence of Cloud Hosted Mobile UCC
Cloud Ready Asian Countries to Drive the Next Wave of Disruptive Cloud Service Offerings in Mobile UCC
Mushrooming SMBs Spur Adoption of Mobile UCC
Tracing Mobile UCC Adoption Patterns in Key End-Use Industries
Banking, Finance & Insurance (BFSI)
Retail Industry
Healthcare Industry
Key Issues & Challenges
Security Concerns
Lack of Interoperability among Vendor Solutions
Lack of Adequate Awareness about Mobile UC&C Solutions
Difficulty in Determining ROI
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Unified Communications
Mobile Unified Communications & Collaboration
Benefits of Mobile Unified Communications & Collaboration System (MUCC)
Enhanced Employee Productivity
Communication with Minimal Latency
Competitive Advantage
Employee Satisfaction
Talent Acquisition
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Focus on Select Players
5.2 Product/Service Launches
Avaya Holdings Releases Avaya IP Office
BroadSoft Unveils UC-One SaaS in North America and EMEA
Avaya Rolls Out Cloud-based Unified Communications and Contact Centre
BroadSoft Launches AIS Business Cloud UC
Optus Wholesale Introduces Cloud-based Unified Communications (UC) Solution
Digium Releases Three Major Updates to Switchvox Unified Communications (UC) Solution
NEC Integrates Biometric Technology into UNIVERGE UCC Platforms
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Cisco Takes Over BroadSoft
Broadsoft in Collaboration with Spark New Zealand to Deploy Cloud Unified Communications Suite
Avaya Holdings Announces Deployment of Avaya Cloud Network by Yanfeng Automotive Interiors
Mitel Bags Contract from Tottenham Hotspur
LogMeIn to Acquire Jive Communications
Sonus Networks Announces Sonus and GENBAND Mergers
Verizon Acquires XO Communications' Fiber Business
Avaya Government Solutions Enters into Joint Agreement with collab9
BroadSoft Inks Agreement with Symbio Networks
Avaya Focuses on Education Market in Kota, India
Mitel Snaps Up ShoreTel
Mitel Takes Over Toshiba Corporation's Unified Communications Business
BroadSoft Collaborates with C3ntro Telecom
BroadSoft Inks Agreement with Telstra
Avaya and Icosnet Announce Strategic Partnership
Grupo Transcoma Modernizes and Unifies Communications with Avaya Solution
Nokia to Acquire Alcatel-Lucent
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Enterprise Mobility Continues to Find Significant Demand - Augurs Well for Mobile UCC
High Smartphone & iPad Penetration in Corporate Sector - A Boon for Mobile UCC Market in the US
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
7.3 Japan
Market Analysis
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Resurgence in Enterprise Sector to Drive Demand Prospects for Mobile UCC
B. Market Analytics
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Overview
B. Market Analytics
7.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
7.7 Rest of World
Market Analysis
