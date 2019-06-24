Analysis on the Global Mobile UCC Market, 2019: Emerging Markets are Hotspots for Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration in US$ Million.



The report profiles 97 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Avaya Inc. (USA)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

Broadsoft, Inc. (USA)

Damaka Inc., (USA)

Digium, Inc. (USA)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Huawei Technologies (China)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Mitel (Canada)

Mobisma AB (Sweden)

NEC Corporation of America (USA)

Nokia Networks (Finland)

Ribbon Communications, Inc. (USA)

Unify, Inc. (USA)

Verizon Enterprise Solutions (USA)

XO Communications (USA)

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Availability of Diverse Channels of Communication Heightens the Need for Unification

The Explosion of Enterprise Mobility Drives the Emergence of Mobile UCC

Mobile UCC: Keeping People Mobile, Connected and Productive 24/7

Mobile UCC: Market Overview

High M&A Activity Indicative of a Competitive Market

Market Outlook

Developed Markets: Key Revenue Contributors

Emerging Markets: Hotspots for Growth



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS

Secondary Market Drivers Supporting & Creating the Need for Converged Business Mobility Architecture

Ballooning BYOD Trend

Globalization of Businesses & Workforce Decentralization

Ranking of Key Benefits of a Mobile Workforce

Proliferation of Smartphones & Tablets

Rollout of High Speed Networks Supports Enterprise Mobility Initiatives

Other Noteworthy Trends & Drivers

Integration of BYOD Device Management & Security Policies into Mobile UCC: A Vital Factor for Mobile UCC Project Success

UC Mobility App: The Glue That Secures UC & Mobility Together

Scalability & Cost Benefits Spur Popularity of Managed & Hosted Mobile UCC

Traditional Managed Services Gain Rapid Acceptance

On-Demand Elasticity & Agility Marks the Disruptive Emergence of Cloud Hosted Mobile UCC

Cloud Ready Asian Countries to Drive the Next Wave of Disruptive Cloud Service Offerings in Mobile UCC

Mushrooming SMBs Spur Adoption of Mobile UCC

Tracing Mobile UCC Adoption Patterns in Key End-Use Industries

Banking, Finance & Insurance (BFSI)

Retail Industry

Healthcare Industry

Key Issues & Challenges

Security Concerns

Lack of Interoperability among Vendor Solutions

Lack of Adequate Awareness about Mobile UC&C Solutions

Difficulty in Determining ROI



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Unified Communications

Mobile Unified Communications & Collaboration

Benefits of Mobile Unified Communications & Collaboration System (MUCC)

Enhanced Employee Productivity

Communication with Minimal Latency

Competitive Advantage

Employee Satisfaction

Talent Acquisition



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



5.1 Focus on Select Players



5.2 Product/Service Launches

Avaya Holdings Releases Avaya IP Office

BroadSoft Unveils UC-One SaaS in North America and EMEA

Avaya Rolls Out Cloud-based Unified Communications and Contact Centre

BroadSoft Launches AIS Business Cloud UC

Optus Wholesale Introduces Cloud-based Unified Communications (UC) Solution

Digium Releases Three Major Updates to Switchvox Unified Communications (UC) Solution

NEC Integrates Biometric Technology into UNIVERGE UCC Platforms



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Cisco Takes Over BroadSoft

Broadsoft in Collaboration with Spark New Zealand to Deploy Cloud Unified Communications Suite

Avaya Holdings Announces Deployment of Avaya Cloud Network by Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

Mitel Bags Contract from Tottenham Hotspur

LogMeIn to Acquire Jive Communications

Sonus Networks Announces Sonus and GENBAND Mergers

Verizon Acquires XO Communications' Fiber Business

Avaya Government Solutions Enters into Joint Agreement with collab9

BroadSoft Inks Agreement with Symbio Networks

Avaya Focuses on Education Market in Kota, India

Mitel Snaps Up ShoreTel

Mitel Takes Over Toshiba Corporation's Unified Communications Business

BroadSoft Collaborates with C3ntro Telecom

BroadSoft Inks Agreement with Telstra

Avaya and Icosnet Announce Strategic Partnership

Grupo Transcoma Modernizes and Unifies Communications with Avaya Solution

Nokia to Acquire Alcatel-Lucent



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Enterprise Mobility Continues to Find Significant Demand - Augurs Well for Mobile UCC

High Smartphone & iPad Penetration in Corporate Sector - A Boon for Mobile UCC Market in the US

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

Market Analysis



7.3 Japan

Market Analysis



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Resurgence in Enterprise Sector to Drive Demand Prospects for Mobile UCC

B. Market Analytics



7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Overview

B. Market Analytics



7.6 Latin America

Market Analysis



7.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 97 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 102)

The United States (63)

Canada (3)

Japan (2)

Europe (24) France (5) Germany (3) The United Kingdom (6) Spain (2) Rest of Europe (8)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)

Middle East (2)

Africa (1)

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

