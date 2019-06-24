Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Report 2019: Market is Expected to Reach $9.98 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 16.1% During 2018 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Biodegradable Plastics market is expected to reach $9.98 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.1% during 2018 to 2026

Plastics that can be decomposed by the reaction of micro-organisms in the nature are generally referred as biodegradable material plastics. They decompose naturally with the help of micro-organisms present in the environment which metabolize and break down the structure of biodegradable plastic. Rising use in food packaging & compostable bags applications and centre of governments on green procurement policies are some of the factors driving the market growth. Though, high cost is restraining the market growth.



Based on end user, Packaging & bags has a significant growth during the forecast period due to packaging products made from these plastics are mostly used in the packaging of fresh food, dried snacks & candy and also used as coatings for beverages cups and films & card stock.



