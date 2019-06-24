Hemostatic Agents Market to reach US$ 5,441.5 Mn by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4% | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Hemostatic Agents Market report include Baxter, Stryker, CryoLife Inc., Integra Life Sciences, BD, Ethicon LLC., Pfizer Inc., Medtronic, Biom’up, and others

Pune, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Hemostatic Agents Market to gain from increasing number of surgical procedures conducted worldwide. A new report is published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Hemostatic Agents Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Active Hemostats, Passive Hemostats, Combination Hemostats), Application (Trauma, Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery & Neurosurgery), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Tactical Combat Casualty Care Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2025.” As per the report, in 2017 the global Hemostatic Agents Market was worth US$ 3339.4 Mn. The global market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% and reach US$ 5441.5 Mn by the end of 2025.

The report classifies the global Hemostatic Agents Market in terms of various segments and offers a comprehensive overview. According to the report the Hemostatic Agents Market in North America was valued at US$ 1173 Mn in 2017. The North America market was leading at a global sphere in the same year.

According to the report, the trend is unlikely to change during the forecast period 2018-2025. Growth the market witnessed in North America is attributable to the increasing demand for surgical procedure in the region. Besides this, as per a research conducted by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologist, in the U.S. the rate of postpartum hemorrhage increased by 25.9% approximately during the last decade. This is likely to fuel the demand for hemostatic agents for surgery and other purposes.

The Hemostatic Agents Market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR. Baxter (the leading organization in global market), plans to expand its operation in emerging nations such as India and China to enhance its accessibility. This is expected to propel the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Hemostatic Agents Market. Meanwhile, the Europe market is likely to expand at a low CAGR due to the presence of a smaller patient pool compared to Asia Pacific and North America.

Combination Hemostats to Dominate the Global Market

In terms of product type, the combination hemostats segment accounted for 14% of the global market in 2017. Combination hemostats are proven to be very effective and offer faster healing. Combination hemostats are capable of offering efficient hemostasis in shorter time owing to rapid action of thrombin and gelatin. Rising adoption of combination hemostats is anticipated to drive the global Hemostatic Agents Market during the forecast period 2018-2025.

The factors expected to drive the global Hemostatic Agents Market are increasing incidence of hemorrhage during surgery and rising emphasis on blood management. Moreover, innovations in surgical procedure such as robot assisted surgery and rising geriatric population are anticipated to fuel the demand in global Hemostatic Agents Market.

As per data published by the Journal of medical Emergency Services (JEMS), worldwide approximately 5 million people die due to traumatic and non-traumatic hemorrhage. Therefore, the rising cases of traumatic or non-traumatic hemorrhage is likely to enable growth in the global Hemostatic Agents Market.

Baxter Widening its Distribution Network Across Regions

Baxter emerged dominant in the global Hemostatic Agents Market in 2017. The growth witnessed is attributable to its diversification strategy implemented to improve the accessibility of its brands. The trend is unlikely to change and Baxter may continue to dominate the global market during forecast period. Strong brand presence, diversified product portfolio, and intense R&D conducted on hemostatic agents are a few factor contributing to Baster’s expansion.







Key Companies Mentioned in Report

Baxter International Inc.

Stryker

CryoLife Inc.

Integra Life Sciences

BD

Ethicon LLC.

Pfizer Inc.

Medtronic

Biom’up

Other players



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/hemostatic-agents-market-100084





