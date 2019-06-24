Global Empty Capsules Market Analysis 2019-2026 - Market is Expected to Reach $3.78 billion

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Empty Capsules Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Empty Capsules market is expected to reach $3.78 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.



The empty capsule is a chemotherapy medication used to treat cancer. A capsule in the pharmaceuticals refers to the encapsulation of dosage forms, in a relatively stable shell, allowing them to be taken orally or be used as suppositories. Empty capsules allow users to fill colorants, bulking agents, and fillers on their own in the capsule.



The growing adoption of capsule formulations among the growing geriatric population is driving market growth. However, price fluctuations regarding gelatin material and stringent regulations in the pharmaceutical industry are hampering the market growth. oaring investments by pharmaceutical manufacturers in untapped economies offer profitable opportunities for the expansion of the market.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Empty Capsules Market, By Functionality

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Sustained-Release Capsules

5.3 Delayed-Release Capsules

5.4 Immediate-Release Capsules



6 Global Empty Capsules Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Non-Gelatin Capsules

6.3 Gelatin Capsules



7 Global Empty Capsules Market, By Raw Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pig Meat

7.3 Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)

7.4 Bovine Meat

7.5 Bone

7.6 Other Raw Materials



8 Global Empty Capsules Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Vitamin & Dietary Supplements

8.3 Cough & Cold Drugs

8.4 Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs

8.5 Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

8.6 Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs

8.7 Antianemic Preparations

8.8 Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations

8.9 Other Applications



9 Global Empty Capsules Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research Laboratories

9.3 Pharmaceutical Industry

9.4 Nutraceutical Industry

9.5 Cosmetic Industry

9.6 Other End Users



10 Global Empty Capsules Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Strategic Benchmarking



12 Vendors Landscape

12.1 Sunil Healthcare Ltd.

12.2 Suheung Co., Ltd.

12.3 Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd.

12.4 Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsules Co., Ltd.

12.5 Roxlor

12.6 Qualicaps

12.7 Qingdao Yiqing Medicinal Capsules Co., Ltd.

12.8 Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.

12.9 Natural Capsules Limited

12.10 Medi-Caps Ltd.

12.11 Healthcaps India Ltd.

12.12 Capsugel

12.13 Capscanada Corporation

12.14 Bright Pharma Caps Inc.

12.15 Acg Worldwide



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8hjis3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Drug Delivery, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.