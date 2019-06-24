iQIYI Reaches 100 million Total Subscribing Members Milestone

BEIJING, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, today announced that the number of its total subscribing members surpassed 100 million.



“This represents a significant milestone for iQIYI and reinforces our position as China’s leading online video streaming platform,” commented Dr. Yu Gong, Founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer of iQIYI. “We pioneered the subscription business model in China and have generated tremendous growth in subscriber numbers over the past years. Leveraging our exceptional capabilities in producing original content and deploying innovative AI technology, we have achieved remarkable membership conversion through our relentless efforts to cater to the diverse entertainment needs of our users and optimize their experience on our platform. Chinese consumers are increasingly willing to pay for high-quality content, a trend underpinned by the rapid evolvement of the entertainment industry and technology in China. Reaching the 100 million total subscribing member milestone is a strong testimony to the solid foundation we have built, and we will continue to strengthen our platform, create more innovative original content, refine our ecosystem, and capture the enormous potential in the new phase of China’s online entertainment industry.”

About iQIYI , Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI’s platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce etc.

